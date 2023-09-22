TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Nottingham (PRC - Rd 3)

Manu Vunipola says the players are all focused on bouncing back this Saturday when they welcome Nottingham to StoneX Stadium for Round Three of the Premiership Rugby Cup.

The Men in Black have opened their cup campaign with defeats to Coventry and Gloucester, and are aware that they’ll need a win this weekend to reignite their hopes of qualifying for the last four.

The coaches have made four changes for the clash against The Archers, with two up front and two behind the scrum.

Tom West will make his home debut at loosehead, and he will have Tom Woolstencroft and Ollie Hoskins to keep him company in the front-row.

Hugh Tizard has recovered from injury to make his first start of the season, next to Callum Hunter-Hill in the second-row. Nick Isiekwe moves to blindside flanker, with Toby Knight and Tom Willis completing the back-row.

Ivan van Zyl starts for the first time in 23/24, and Vunipola will steer the ship in the number 10 shirt. Olly Hartley and captain Alex Lozowski maintain their midfield partnership, and Rotimi Segun comes in to start on the right wing with Alex Lewington and Tom Parton completing the back-three.

On the bench Sam Crean will be eyeing up another opportunity in the front-row, and Gareth Simpson could run out at StoneX for the first time since re-joining the club in the summer.

Vunipola insists the squad are working hard to get back to winning ways.

“We’re obviously disappointed with our last two performances. We’ve taken a hard look at ourselves and we want to get back to being the most physical team but also to start putting our words into action.

Fortunately we get another chance this weekend against Nottingham to bounce back. The whole squad is keen to start pulling together towards a performance we can build on.”

Saracens Men team to play Nottingham Rugby:

1 Tom West

2 Tom Woolstencroft

3 Ollie Hoskins

4 Callum Hunter-Hill

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Nick Isiekwe

7 Toby Knight

8 Tom Willis

9 Ivan Van Zyl

10 Manu Vunipola

11 Alex Lewington

12 Olly Hartley

13 Alex Lozowski (c)

14 Rotimi Segun

15 Tom Parton

Replacements:

16 Samson Adejimi

17 Sam Crean

18 Harvey Beaton

19 Nathan Michelow

20 Max Eke

21 Ollie Stonham

22 Gareth Simpson

23 Tobias Elliott