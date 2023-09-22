TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Harlequins Women (AC Rd 1)

Isla Alejandro is ready for 'an amped up game to start' the Allianz Cup campaign, as London rivals Harlequins visit StoneX Stadium.

Saracens finished as runners-up in last season's cup and the fullback admits that the target of going one better this season is one that is fuelling her side.

"We didn't start the cup off on the best foot last year. We were really excited to get to the final but we just fell short in the end. We're definitely raring to go again to have an even more successful cup campaign this year."

Matches don't come much bigger than Saracens versus Harlequins, and Alejandro is ready for all the additional impetus that comes with playing a local rival.

"Whenever we play Quins, it's always an amazing game. Playing them in the cup is a challenge we haven't had before, but with the way we've been training and the work we've put in too, I think we can use the fact it's a derby to really motivate us."

There have been a number of new faces arriving in North London over the summer, including a number of the pathway stepping up into the first XV. Up front, Pathway Graduate Chloe Flanagan makes her first appearance for the side since last season's Allianz Cup, alongside summer signing Bryony Field and Mica Gooding.

There is plenty of experience in the second row, with Sonia Green packing down for her 22nd season with the club, alongside Sophie Tansley.

The back row sees Canadian international Emma Taylor make her second debut for the club, alongside another Pathway Graduate in Joia Bennett and Sharifa Kasolo, who's impressive recent performances have seen her training with England in recent weeks.

Leanne Infante co-captain's the side and will help guide a third pathway prospect in Amelia MacDougall through the match at 9 and 10 respectively, with the experienced heads of fellow co-captain Sarah McKenna and Sydney Gregson named in the centres.

The back three sees Lucy Biggs and Isla Alejandro joined by Ella Wyrwas, who starts on the wing for the first match of the season.

Amongst the replacements, another pathway graduate in Daisy Fitzgerald is set to make her debut for the club, alongside Nic Haynes who marked her first appearance in a Sarries shirt with a try in last week's friendly against Warriors Women.

Mica Evans, Taryn Schutzherr and Hannah Casey add experience off the bench, with Flo Williams, Cara Wardle and another potential debutant in Jemma-Jo Linkins, all poised to add to the match day effort.

With a large group of this season's cup group having played large roles in last year's cup campaign, Alejandro believes that there is a far greater understanding within the group heading into the new campaign.

"It's a similar cup group again this year. We know what we're all capable of as well. Last year, a lot of us were new to the environment, but we know now what we can achieve."

Saracens Women's Team to face Harlequins Women:

1. Chloe Flanagan

2. Bryony Field

3. Mica Gooding

4. Sonia Green

5. Sophie Tansley

6. Emma Taylor

7. Joia Bennett

8. Sharifa Kasolo

9. Leanne Infante (co-captain)

10. Amelia MacDougall

11. Lucy Biggs

12. Sarah McKenna (co-captain)

13. Sydney Gregson

14. Ella Wyrwas

15. Isla Alejandro

Replacements:

16. Daisy Fitzgerald

17. Nic Haynes

18. Miça Evans

19. Taryn Shcutzler

20. Hannah Casey

21. Flo Williams

22. Cara Wardle

23. Jemma-Jo Linkins