Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Harlequins Women (AC Rd 1)

22.09.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
ACR1
2T7A4923

Isla Alejandro is ready for 'an amped up game to start' the Allianz Cup campaign, as London rivals Harlequins visit StoneX Stadium.

Saracens finished as runners-up in last season's cup and the fullback admits that the target of going one better this season is one that is fuelling her side.

"We didn't start the cup off on the best foot last year. We were really excited to get to the final but we just fell short in the end. We're definitely raring to go again to have an even more successful cup campaign this year."

Matches don't come much bigger than Saracens versus Harlequins, and Alejandro is ready for all the additional impetus that comes with playing a local rival.

"Whenever we play Quins, it's always an amazing game. Playing them in the cup is a challenge we haven't had before, but with the way we've been training and the work we've put in too, I think we can use the fact it's a derby to really motivate us."

There have been a number of new faces arriving in North London over the summer, including a number of the pathway stepping up into the first XV. Up front, Pathway Graduate Chloe Flanagan makes her first appearance for the side since last season's Allianz Cup, alongside summer signing Bryony Field and Mica Gooding.

There is plenty of experience in the second row, with Sonia Green packing down for her 22nd season with the club, alongside Sophie Tansley.

The back row sees Canadian international Emma Taylor make her second debut for the club, alongside another Pathway Graduate in Joia Bennett and Sharifa Kasolo, who's impressive recent performances have seen her training with England in recent weeks.

Leanne Infante co-captain's the side and will help guide a third pathway prospect in Amelia MacDougall through the match at 9 and 10 respectively, with the experienced heads of fellow co-captain Sarah McKenna and Sydney Gregson named in the centres.

The back three sees Lucy Biggs and Isla Alejandro joined by Ella Wyrwas, who starts on the wing for the first match of the season.

Amongst the replacements, another pathway graduate in Daisy Fitzgerald is set to make her debut for the club, alongside Nic Haynes who marked her first appearance in a Sarries shirt with a try in last week's friendly against Warriors Women.

Mica Evans, Taryn Schutzherr and Hannah Casey add experience off the bench, with Flo Williams, Cara Wardle and another potential debutant in Jemma-Jo Linkins, all poised to add to the match day effort.

With a large group of this season's cup group having played large roles in last year's cup campaign, Alejandro believes that there is a far greater understanding within the group heading into the new campaign.

"It's a similar cup group again this year. We know what we're all capable of as well. Last year, a lot of us were new to the environment, but we know now what we can achieve."

Saracens Women's Team to face Harlequins Women:

1. Chloe Flanagan
2. Bryony Field
3. Mica Gooding
4. Sonia Green
5. Sophie Tansley
6. Emma Taylor
7. Joia Bennett
8.  Sharifa Kasolo
9. Leanne Infante (co-captain)
10. Amelia MacDougall
11. Lucy Biggs
12. Sarah McKenna (co-captain)
13. Sydney Gregson
14. Ella Wyrwas
15. Isla Alejandro

Replacements:

16. Daisy Fitzgerald
17. Nic Haynes
18. Miça Evans
19. Taryn Shcutzler
20. Hannah Casey
21. Flo Williams
22. Cara Wardle
23. Jemma-Jo Linkins

News

See all news
ACR1

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Harlequins Women (AC Rd 1)

Isla Alejandro is ready for 'an amped up game to start' the Allianz Cup campaign, as London rivals Harlequins visit StoneX Stadium. Saracens finished as runners-up in last season's cup and the fullback admits that the target of going one better this season is one that is fuelling her side. "We didn't start the cup […]

22.09.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
zh x jb re-sign

Jess Breach and Zoe Harrison both sign contract extensions

Saracens are delighted to confirm that Jess Breach and Zoe Harrison have both committed their long-term futures to the club. Both players have signed multi-year deals to remain in North London, as they continue to be key parts of the Saracens squad. Breach made a huge impression in her first year in Saracens colours, as […]

21.09.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
team1

Five Sarries named in England side to face Chile

Saracens have had five players named in the England matchday squad to face Chile in Lille on Saturday. England are boosted by the return of captain Owen Farrell, who is in the starting line-up alongside Theo Dan, Billy Vunipola and Elliot Daly. Ben Earl is also amongst the replacements for the Round Three clash. “One […]

21.09.23
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners