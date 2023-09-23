Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners

Saracens Business Club Event: Wednesday 11th October, 12:00-14:30

23.09.23
SarriesApr9 (002)
SarriesJun6

The upcoming Saracens Business Club event in October promises to be an exciting opportunity for senior leaders from SMEs in North London and the surrounding areas. Here's more information to help you make the most of this event:

Event Details:

Date and time - Wednesday, October 11th, from 12:00 PM to 2:30 PM.

Location - StoneX Stadium.

Ticket Information:

Tickets for this event start at just £33+VAT per person. Including a delicious buffet lunch, as well as unlimited teas and coffees throughout the event. Alongside this great networking opportunity, a Q&A session with a Saracens special guest (TBC) will take place allowing you to learn more about the Sarries family.

Networking Opportunities:

The Saracens Business Club event provides an excellent platform for open networking, allowing business owners to expand their contacts and explore new opportunities. With the event coinciding with the Rugby World Cup and the opening fixtures of the new Gallaghers Premiership season, it's anticipated to be a bustling and dynamic gathering of professionals.

To secure your spot at this event, you can purchase your ticket here. Don't miss out on this chance to connect, learn, and enjoy a great day of networking and rugby excitement. We look forward to seeing you there!

News

See all news
report2

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 29-36 Harlequins Women

Saracens Women started their Allianz Cup campaign with a narrow defeat as they were beaten 29-36 by Harlequins at StoneX Stadium. Alex Austerberry’s side trailed by 12 points heading in to the final quarter but never gave in and almost completed a remarkable comeback but had to settle for two bonus points. It was Quins […]

23.09.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
MicrosoftTeams-image (6)

MATCH REPORT | SARACENS MEN 73-29 NOTTINGHAM RUGBY (PRC - RD3)

Saracens Men brought their Premiership Rugby Cup campaign to life with a rampant 73-29 victory over Nottingham Rugby at StoneX Stadium. The Men in Black scored 11 tries in a relentless attacking display which had the home crowd on their feet from start to finish as they recorded their first victory of the 2023/24 season. […]

23.09.23
In association with
City Index City Index
SarriesApr9 (002)

Saracens Business Club Event: Wednesday 11th October, 12:00-14:30

The upcoming Saracens Business Club event in October promises to be an exciting opportunity for senior leaders from SMEs in North London and the surrounding areas. Here's more information to help you make the most of this event: Event Details: Date and time - Wednesday, October 11th, from 12:00 PM to 2:30 PM. Location - […]

Partners

See all partners