Saracens Business Club Event: Wednesday 11th October, 12:00-14:30

The upcoming Saracens Business Club event in October promises to be an exciting opportunity for senior leaders from SMEs in North London and the surrounding areas. Here's more information to help you make the most of this event:

Event Details:

Date and time - Wednesday, October 11th, from 12:00 PM to 2:30 PM.

Location - StoneX Stadium.

Ticket Information:

Tickets for this event start at just £33+VAT per person. Including a delicious buffet lunch, as well as unlimited teas and coffees throughout the event. Alongside this great networking opportunity, a Q&A session with a Saracens special guest (TBC) will take place allowing you to learn more about the Sarries family.

Networking Opportunities:

The Saracens Business Club event provides an excellent platform for open networking, allowing business owners to expand their contacts and explore new opportunities. With the event coinciding with the Rugby World Cup and the opening fixtures of the new Gallaghers Premiership season, it's anticipated to be a bustling and dynamic gathering of professionals.

To secure your spot at this event, you can purchase your ticket here. Don't miss out on this chance to connect, learn, and enjoy a great day of networking and rugby excitement. We look forward to seeing you there!