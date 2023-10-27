Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Gloucester-Hartpury (AC - Rd 5)

27.10.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
cup r5
2T7A5816

Saracens Women's Isla Alejandro is confident her side can do what they need to do, as they hunt a semi-final berth against Gloucester-Hartpury on Saturday.

After last weekend's victory over Trailfinders Women, Alejandro's side know that one point will see them qualify for the knockouts, whilst a win will secure a home semi-final.

Saturday's fixture will be the first time the two teams have met since last season's Allianz Cup semi-final at the Hartpury Arena and Alejandro is confident that the home support will see her side through.

"We know how much playing at home helps us. Last year, it was a bit daunting to go away from home in a play-off, so we're wanting to push for a home semi-final. We know how well we can play in front of the home crowd."

There are a number of changes to the side that secured victory at Trailfinders Sports Ground last weekend, with Mica Evans coming in at loosehead prop, as Chloe Flanagan shifts to the tighthead. There's also a positional switch at hooker, with May Campbell moving into the front-row and Bryony Field moving to flanker.

The rest of the pack is unchanged, with Sonia Green and Emma Taylor in the second-row and Sharifa Kasolo and Poppy Cleall joining Field in the back-row.

The backline is also unchanged from last weekend, with captain Leanne Infante partnering Flo Williams at half-back and Sydney Gregson looking to continue her try-scoring form in the centres alongside Cara Wardle.

In the back-three, Alejandro is joined by Lucy Biggs and Jemma-Jo Linkins.

Amongst the replacements, Akina Gondwe could make her debut for the club, having arrived on loan from Warriors Women, with Jeanina Loyola set for her 50th appearance for the club off the bench.

The other names on the bench are the same as last weekend, with academy graduates Amelia MacDougall and Joia Bennett set for their second appearances at StoneX.

Whilst the visitors are unbeaten in the cup so far, Alejandro insists that previous matches count for little come kick-off, with the focus solely on the intensity that the visitors are expected to bring.

"It's going to be a challenge. You can't really judge how each team is doing based on previous scores in the cup. There have been different circumstances for each side, but we know that they will come with the same intensity that they had last season. Every match was a huge challenge, so we're expecting nothing different this weekend."

 

Saracens Women's Team vs Gloucester-Hartpury:

1. Mica Evans

2. May Campbell

3. Chloe Flanagan

4. Sonia Green

5. Emma Taylor

6. Bryony Field

7. Sharifa Kasolo

8. Poppy Cleall

9. Leanne Infante (Captain)

10. Flo Williams

11. Lucy Biggs

12. Cara Wardle

13. Sydney Gregson

14. Isla Alejandro

15. Jemma-Jo Linkins

Replacements:

16. Nic Haynes

17. Akina Gondwe

18. Jeanina Loyola

19. Sophie Tansley

20. Joia Bennett

21. Anna Goddard

22. Amelia MacDougall

23. Suzie Flowers

