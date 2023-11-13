The Christmas Cracker | Saracens Women vs Bristol Bears

Saracens Women are delighted to confirm the first of our focus fixtures of the 2023/24 season, as we welcome Bristol Bears to StoneX for a Christmas Cracker on 23 December.

Two of the best sides in the country will be going head-to-head for a festive feast in North London, as we welcome back old friends in Holly Aitchison, Hannah Botterman and Deborah Wills.

Grab your Santa hats, get into the Christmas spirit and cheer on the side, as StoneX plays host to the final Saracens home match before Christmas! It really is the most wonderful time of the year.

Marlie Packer, Sophie de Goede, Zoe Harrison. Some of the biggest names in world rugby will be on the pitch too. Seeing all these stars for just £10... it's snow joke!

With a bumper crowd expected and a whole host of international talent on display, we're set for a Christmas match with all the trimmings to ring in the festive season!

Don't be lonely this Christmas either! Why not take advantage of our fantastic hospitality packages for this game. Experience premium hospitality in The Tulip Club for just £82.50. Or, if an Executive Box is more your thing, these are also available. You can find our hospitality offerings here.

Tickets are on sale now for just £10 for adults and £5 for U16s, with this match also included in your Women's Seasonal Membership.

Rocking around the Christmas tree can wait an extra day, and there’ll be plenty of time to sing driving home for Christmas when the match is over. Don't be elfish, this is a match you don’t want to miss!

All we want for Christmas, is a victory at StoneX, and we need your support to do this. If you remember the match between these two sides last season, you'll know that tries are as likely as Santa tucking into a mince pie by the fireplace!

