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The Triple Header
Ampthill | Saracens Men | Saracens Women
Ticketing FAQs:
Yes. Your 2026/27 Men's Season ticket gives you access to all three matches.
Yes. The team at Ampthill are working through this and your complimentary ticket will be dropped into the Saracens Ticketing App. Please download the app HERE.
This is a knock-out fixture and therefore not included in your Season Ticket. However as one of your benefits you will receiver a 25% discount off tickets. To redeem this discount, simply login to your ticketing account and the discount will be automatically applied.
Your ticket will be to the Saracens Ticketing App up to 48 hours before the fixture. Simply download it from the App Store or Google Play HERE.
Your ticket gives you access to all three fixtures but you can come and go as you please. You don’t have to watch all three. However, standalone tickets cannot be purchased for just one fixture.
Seating FAQs:
No, this fixture operates unreserved seating so you can sit where you like for both fixtures. Please note, all stands will be open.
Travel FAQs:
Gates open at 11am.
Hospitality is open from 11:45am.
Yes shuttle busses will be running. Please check back on tomorrow for the shuttle bus timetable.
Other FAQs:
Yes. With a variety of different concessions available across StoneX Stadium, you'll find everything you need to fuel up and stay energised. Whether you're craving a quick snack, a hearty meal, or a hot drink, we've got you covered.
Yes, Saracens club shop will be open as usual, located under the East Stand near Gate A.
Yes pre-match comms will be emailed to you on the Thursday before the match. The matchday guide webpage will also be updated on the match week.