Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners

PensionBee x Saracens Box Competition: 
Terms and Conditions

  1. 1. Promoter
    The competition is promoted by Saracens Limited (“the Promoter”) in collaboration with PensionBee.

     

    2. Eligibility
    The competition is open to UK residents aged 18 years or over at the time of entry. Employees of the Promoter, PensionBee, their affiliates, or anyone professionally connected with the competition are not eligible to enter.

     

    3. Competition Period
    The competition opens at 12:00 on Saturday, 24 October 2026 and closes at 17:00 on Wednesday 28 October 2026 (“Competition Period”). Entries received outside of this period will not be considered.

     

    4. How to Enter
    To enter, participants must complete the online entry form linked in the competition email during the Competition Period. Only one entry per person is permitted. Incomplete or duplicate entries will not be considered valid. No purchase is necessary.

     

    5. Winner Selection
    Five winners will be selected at random from all valid entries after the Competition Period has ended.

     

    6. Winner Notification
    Winners will be contacted by email by 9:00 Thursday 29 October. Winners must respond within 24 hours of notification to confirm acceptance of the prize.

     

    7. Failure to Respond
    If a winner does not respond within the 24-hour period, the prize will be forfeited and offered to another entrant. This process will continue until all prizes are allocated.

     

    8. The Prize
    Each winner will receive two corporate box tickets to Saracens vs Newcastle Red Bulls at StoneX Stadium on Saturday 31 October 2026, 15:00 kick off.

     

    The prize:

    • Cannot be exchanged for cash or any alternative
    • Is non-transferable
    • Must be accepted as offered
    • Does not include travel, accommodation, or any other costs not stated above
    • Winners and their guests must be aged 18 or over and must comply with all StoneX Stadium ground regulations.

     

    9. Prize Fulfilment
    To receive the prize, winners must hold or set up a Saracens ticketing account to receive the match tickets. Failure to provide the required information within a reasonable timeframe may result in forfeiture of the prize.

     

    10. Publicity
    By entering, winners agree to the Promoter using their first name and surname initial for promotional purposes related to the competition, unless otherwise requested.

     

    11. Data Protection
    Personal data collected will be used by the Promoter to administer the competition and in line with the Saracens Privacy Policy here. Entrant data will not be shared with PensionBee without the entrant’s consent.

     

    12. General
    The Promoter reserves the right to amend, suspend, or withdraw the competition at any time where necessary. The Promoter’s decision is final. These terms are governed by the laws of England and Wales.

Partners

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