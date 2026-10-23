1. Promoter

The competition is promoted by Saracens Limited (“the Promoter”) in collaboration with PensionBee.

2. Eligibility

The competition is open to UK residents aged 18 years or over at the time of entry. Employees of the Promoter, PensionBee, their affiliates, or anyone professionally connected with the competition are not eligible to enter.

3. Competition Period

The competition opens at 12:00 on Saturday, 24 October 2026 and closes at 17:00 on Wednesday 28 October 2026 (“Competition Period”). Entries received outside of this period will not be considered.

4. How to Enter

To enter, participants must complete the online entry form linked in the competition email during the Competition Period. Only one entry per person is permitted. Incomplete or duplicate entries will not be considered valid. No purchase is necessary.

5. Winner Selection

Five winners will be selected at random from all valid entries after the Competition Period has ended.

6. Winner Notification

Winners will be contacted by email by 9:00 Thursday 29 October. Winners must respond within 24 hours of notification to confirm acceptance of the prize.

7. Failure to Respond

If a winner does not respond within the 24-hour period, the prize will be forfeited and offered to another entrant. This process will continue until all prizes are allocated.

8. The Prize

Each winner will receive two corporate box tickets to Saracens vs Newcastle Red Bulls at StoneX Stadium on Saturday 31 October 2026, 15:00 kick off.

The prize:

Cannot be exchanged for cash or any alternative

Is non-transferable

Must be accepted as offered

Does not include travel, accommodation, or any other costs not stated above

Winners and their guests must be aged 18 or over and must comply with all StoneX Stadium ground regulations.

9. Prize Fulfilment

To receive the prize, winners must hold or set up a Saracens ticketing account to receive the match tickets. Failure to provide the required information within a reasonable timeframe may result in forfeiture of the prize.

10. Publicity

By entering, winners agree to the Promoter using their first name and surname initial for promotional purposes related to the competition, unless otherwise requested.

11. Data Protection

Personal data collected will be used by the Promoter to administer the competition and in line with the Saracens Privacy Policy here. Entrant data will not be shared with PensionBee without the entrant’s consent.

12. General

The Promoter reserves the right to amend, suspend, or withdraw the competition at any time where necessary. The Promoter’s decision is final. These terms are governed by the laws of England and Wales.