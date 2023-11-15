Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
What's on at StoneX this weekend

15.11.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Whatson
Saracens Summer Gathering

IT'S SET TO BE A FANTASTIC OCCASION THIS WEEKEND, AS WE WELCOME LOUGHBOROUGH LIGHTNING TO STONEX STADIUM.

Whilst there's set to be plenty of action on the field, there's a lot going on in and around the stadium too this weekend.

Ahead of kick-off, we’ll be welcoming teams from a variety of different clubs for an U12s Girls Festival on the pitch from 11am-1pm.

At 1pm at the conclusion of the festival, we’ll be opening our gates to our fans ahead of kick-off at 2.30pm.

This season, we have an all-new Fan Zone at women’s matches in the Olympic Bar, with a bouncy castle and face painting and the ultimate flash reaction light game!

Another new addition this season is the Saracens Player Post Box. This is your chance to write a message to your Saracens players, which will then be delivered to the players following the conclusion of the match!

We also have two player signing sessions with members of the Saracens Women’s team between 1.30pm and 2.10pm. Make sure you head to the Olympic Bar to get your autographs and selfies with some of our Sarries stars!

Our amazing Mavericks Netball team are also attending this fixture, so make sure to keep an eye out for them around the ground too!

Following the final whistle, the squad will be taking photos with all clubs in attendance for our pre-match festival, before heading over to the East Stand to meet fans and sign autographs.

It’s set to be a huge season on and off the pitch for our women’s side this season and that all gets underway this Saturday!

Tickets for the match are still available here.

