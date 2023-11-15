What's on at StoneX this weekend

IT'S SET TO BE A FANTASTIC OCCASION THIS WEEKEND, AS WE WELCOME LOUGHBOROUGH LIGHTNING TO STONEX STADIUM.

Whilst there's set to be plenty of action on the field, there's a lot going on in and around the stadium too this weekend.

Ahead of kick-off, we’ll be welcoming teams from a variety of different clubs for an U12s Girls Festival on the pitch from 11am-1pm.

At 1pm at the conclusion of the festival, we’ll be opening our gates to our fans ahead of kick-off at 2.30pm.

This season, we have an all-new Fan Zone at women’s matches in the Olympic Bar, with a bouncy castle and face painting and the ultimate flash reaction light game!

Another new addition this season is the Saracens Player Post Box. This is your chance to write a message to your Saracens players, which will then be delivered to the players following the conclusion of the match!

We also have two player signing sessions with members of the Saracens Women’s team between 1.30pm and 2.10pm. Make sure you head to the Olympic Bar to get your autographs and selfies with some of our Sarries stars!

Our amazing Mavericks Netball team are also attending this fixture, so make sure to keep an eye out for them around the ground too!

Following the final whistle, the squad will be taking photos with all clubs in attendance for our pre-match festival, before heading over to the East Stand to meet fans and sign autographs.

It’s set to be a huge season on and off the pitch for our women’s side this season and that all gets underway this Saturday!

