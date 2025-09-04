SARACENS MEN SEASONAL MEMBERS, JOIN US FOR A PITCH-SIDE Q&A!

Saracens Men's Seasonal Members this is an exclusive pitch-side invitation for you!



Friday 19th September | 19:30 KO | StoneX Stadium



As our valued Seasonal Members, we’re thrilled to invite you to a pitch-side Q&A at Saracens Men vs Northampton Saints to kick off our members events for the season.



From 6:45–7:15pm, head to the North West corner of the pitch for an exclusive Q&A with our returning internationals! As the team warms up, you’ll hear first-hand reflections on a busy summer, the return of our internationals, and insights into the thrilling season that lies ahead.



We would love to find out if you will be attending. Should this interest you, please let us know by filling out the form below.