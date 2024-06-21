Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
A message of thanks from Saracens Mavericks

21.06.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
Mavsthanks
Saracens Mavericks V Strathclyde Sirens Netball Superleague

Dear Saracens Mavericks Fans,

We want to take a moment to express our heartfelt gratitude for your incredible support throughout this season and the previous campaigns. Your loyalty and unwavering passion have been the driving force behind our team, bringing so much energy to every game we play. The spirit and love you show in the stands and beyond are truly inspiring and remind us why we exist as a club

There have been so many moments that stand out. From the incredible fans that follow us away from home to our Hertfordshire Sports Village heroes who roar the side on from the first minute of the match to the last, your support really does mean the world to all of us as part of Mavericks. You constantly remind us of the positivity that exists within the club and the netball community on a daily basis.

You are the heartbeat of the Mavericks, and your support means everything to us. We simply wouldn't exist without you. Thank you for being there with us through every high and low, and for creating an atmosphere that pushes us to give our all on and off the court.

It’s not over and in fact, our time together has only just begun. Next year, we will start our journey as the London Mavericks with a bold, ambitious vision for the future. We want to be trendsetters for the game, driving positive change forward on and off the court and you are going to be a vital part of doing just that. We have an ambitious vision, and we are excited to share it with you in the weeks and months to come as netball takes this exciting new step into professionalism.

Here's to many more games, fun, and memories together. Thank you for being the best fans we could ever ask for! It’s been said many times before, but we truly believe we have the best fans in the game, and we are truly grateful for the continued support that you give.

With sincere gratitude,

The whole Saracens Mavericks team.

Epcr1

EPCR Pool Draws for 2024/25 | Information

As previously announced, the pool draws for the 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup tournaments will be staged in Cardiff on Tuesday 2 July. Both draws will be streamed live on epcrugby.com and the event, which will be co-presented by Sarra Elgan and Vincent Pochulu, will start at 11.00 (UK-Irish time) / 12.00 […]

19.06.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Jamie1

Four Saracens selected to face Japan

Steve Borthwick has named four Saracens in his matchday squad to face Japan on Saturday. Jamie George will captain the side, with Maro Itoje and Ben Earl both starting, and Theo Dan on the bench. “We’re looking forward to the challenge of playing Japan at their National Stadium,” said Borthwick. “Conditions in Tokyo mean we’ll […]

18.06.24
In association with
City Index City Index

