A message of thanks from Saracens Mavericks

Dear Saracens Mavericks Fans,

We want to take a moment to express our heartfelt gratitude for your incredible support throughout this season and the previous campaigns. Your loyalty and unwavering passion have been the driving force behind our team, bringing so much energy to every game we play. The spirit and love you show in the stands and beyond are truly inspiring and remind us why we exist as a club

There have been so many moments that stand out. From the incredible fans that follow us away from home to our Hertfordshire Sports Village heroes who roar the side on from the first minute of the match to the last, your support really does mean the world to all of us as part of Mavericks. You constantly remind us of the positivity that exists within the club and the netball community on a daily basis.

You are the heartbeat of the Mavericks, and your support means everything to us. We simply wouldn't exist without you. Thank you for being there with us through every high and low, and for creating an atmosphere that pushes us to give our all on and off the court.

It’s not over and in fact, our time together has only just begun. Next year, we will start our journey as the London Mavericks with a bold, ambitious vision for the future. We want to be trendsetters for the game, driving positive change forward on and off the court and you are going to be a vital part of doing just that. We have an ambitious vision, and we are excited to share it with you in the weeks and months to come as netball takes this exciting new step into professionalism.

Here's to many more games, fun, and memories together. Thank you for being the best fans we could ever ask for! It’s been said many times before, but we truly believe we have the best fans in the game, and we are truly grateful for the continued support that you give.

With sincere gratitude,

The whole Saracens Mavericks team.