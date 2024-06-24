Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Rob Webber appointed Assistant Forwards and Transition Coach

24.06.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Webber1
Webber2

Saracens is pleased to confirm the arrival of Rob Webber as Assistant Forwards and Transition Coach.

The former England hooker will join the club this summer, after a spell in America coaching with the Chicago Hounds.

His coaching CV so far has also seen him take the reigns at Jersey Reds, and with vast experience from his playing days he will be looking to have a positive impact on the younger players in the squad.

As a player he featured for Wasps, Bath and Sale Sharks in the Premiership, as well as representing England 16 times.

Webber is excited for a new chapter in North London.

“I am delighted to be joining Saracens, a club I have admired for a long time. I would like to thank Chicago Hounds who gave me a fantastic opportunity after the demise of Jersey Reds.

I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in Chicago and the MLR but the opportunity to come back to the Premiership is one I could not turn down.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is pleased to have Webber heading to StoneX.

“Rob is a bright, ambitious young coach and we look forward to him becoming part of the team.

Everyone who has been coached by or worked alongside Rob in the last few years have been incredibly complimentary not only about his attention to detail but also his people skills.”

