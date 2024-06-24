Rob Webber appointed Assistant Forwards and Transition Coach

Saracens is pleased to confirm the arrival of Rob Webber as Assistant Forwards and Transition Coach.

The former England hooker will join the club this summer, after a spell in America coaching with the Chicago Hounds.

His coaching CV so far has also seen him take the reigns at Jersey Reds, and with vast experience from his playing days he will be looking to have a positive impact on the younger players in the squad.

As a player he featured for Wasps, Bath and Sale Sharks in the Premiership, as well as representing England 16 times.

Webber is excited for a new chapter in North London.

“I am delighted to be joining Saracens, a club I have admired for a long time. I would like to thank Chicago Hounds who gave me a fantastic opportunity after the demise of Jersey Reds.

I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in Chicago and the MLR but the opportunity to come back to the Premiership is one I could not turn down.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is pleased to have Webber heading to StoneX.

“Rob is a bright, ambitious young coach and we look forward to him becoming part of the team.

Everyone who has been coached by or worked alongside Rob in the last few years have been incredibly complimentary not only about his attention to detail but also his people skills.”