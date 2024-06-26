Opportunity: Performance Analyst Placement

The first part of this programme, is to find an individual who wishes and is committed in gaining experience as a Performance Analyst for the season. The individual will gain exposure in this area so a relevant qualification, such as a degree in sports science or similar, will aid their development. We may also consider those who wish to change career.

This is an exciting opportunity for you to develop your early career and to gain experience with an elite group of coaches and support staff. This opportunity is well suited to a student who is looking for a placement year, training or education opportunities alongside their studies. Expenses to be discussed at interview.