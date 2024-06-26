Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Opportunity: Performance Analyst Placement

26.06.24
Saracens Rugby Club are looking for a Performance Analyst student to assist our first team on training days and selected match days for the 2024/2025 season.

The first part of this programme, is to find an individual who wishes and is committed in gaining experience as a Performance Analyst for the season. The individual will gain exposure in this area so a relevant qualification, such as a degree in sports science or similar, will aid their development. We may also consider those who wish to change career.

This is an exciting opportunity for you to develop your early career and to gain experience with an elite group of coaches and support staff. This opportunity is well suited to a student who is looking for a placement year, training or education opportunities alongside their studies. Expenses to be discussed at interview.

Reporting to: Head Performance Analyst and Assistant Analyst.
Location: Woollam Playing Fields, St Albans, Herts, AL3 6BB and StoneX Stadium. Start Date: August 2024
Closing Date: 5th July 2024 at 5pm

Key Responsibilites:

  • Working with the first team assisting with the filming, coding and uploading of training sessions
  • Assisting in the filming of first team matches on selected match days
  • Live and post-match coding of first team and ‘A’ team fixtures
  • Support in the production and delivery of team and individual meetings including motivational videos
  • Assisting in the creation and maintenence of high quality presentations and research projects using a variety of methods and materials.
  • Assist in the provision of analysis to the Development Team and Academy, including travelling away with the team for fixtures.

    Internship Details:

  • 2024/25 Season (August-June).
  • 3 training days per week and selected match days.
  • A Macbook Pro and Sportscode license are provided
  • As a Club we are supportive and encourage you to gain as much from this role to better your career prospects. We are happy to do our best to provide tasks that help facilitate meeting the associated learning outcomes and provide feedback as required.

    Please send an email to tommyfuller@saracens.net with a covering letter and CV.

Chh1

Callum Hunter-Hill to leave Saracens

Saracens can today confirm that Callum Hunter-Hill will leave the club following the conclusion of the 2023/24 season. The lock made 81 appearances for the Men in Black over a five-year period after joining in 2019 and will now move on to a new challenge. The Scot, who won one Premiership title and the Championship […]

26.06.24
26.06.24
Rob Webber appointed Assistant Forwards and Transition Coach

Saracens is pleased to confirm the arrival of Rob Webber as Assistant Forwards and Transition Coach. The former England hooker will join the club this summer, after a spell in America coaching with the Chicago Hounds. His coaching CV so far has also seen him take the reigns at Jersey Reds, and with vast experience […]

24.06.24
