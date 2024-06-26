Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Callum Hunter-Hill to leave Saracens

26.06.24
Saracens can today confirm that Callum Hunter-Hill will leave the club following the conclusion of the 2023/24 season.

The lock made 81 appearances for the Men in Black over a five-year period after joining in 2019 and will now move on to a new challenge.

The Scot, who won one Premiership title and the Championship during his time in North London has been a regular in the matchday squad over the past few years whilst working with the likes of Maro Itoje, Nick Isiekwe and Hugh Tizard at lineout time.

Hunter-Hill thanked everyone at Saracens for their support.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved at the club, coaches, physios, S&C and fans alike for helping me throughout my time at Saracens. It’s been an absolute honour to represent this club, and being part of a Premiership winning team is something I could only dream of.

To all the players, thank you for everything. From the minute I came to the club to now at the end it has been constant enjoyment, I’ve loved every second and now have some great friends for life.

Thank you!”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall wished Hunter-Hill well in his new chapter.

“Callum is a brilliant player who has worked very hard for us. His appetite to learn will serve him very well moving forward and we are very appreciative of everything he has done for us.

We wish him all the best in his next challenge.”

Callum Hunter-Hill to leave Saracens

26.06.24
Opportunity: Performance Analyst Placement

Saracens Rugby Club are looking for a Performance Analyst student to assist our first team on training days and selected match days for the 2024/2025 season. The first part of this programme, is to find an individual who wishes and is committed in gaining experience as a Performance Analyst for the season. The individual will […]

26.06.24
Rob Webber appointed Assistant Forwards and Transition Coach

Saracens is pleased to confirm the arrival of Rob Webber as Assistant Forwards and Transition Coach. The former England hooker will join the club this summer, after a spell in America coaching with the Chicago Hounds. His coaching CV so far has also seen him take the reigns at Jersey Reds, and with vast experience […]

24.06.24
