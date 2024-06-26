Callum Hunter-Hill to leave Saracens

Saracens can today confirm that Callum Hunter-Hill will leave the club following the conclusion of the 2023/24 season.

The lock made 81 appearances for the Men in Black over a five-year period after joining in 2019 and will now move on to a new challenge.

The Scot, who won one Premiership title and the Championship during his time in North London has been a regular in the matchday squad over the past few years whilst working with the likes of Maro Itoje, Nick Isiekwe and Hugh Tizard at lineout time.

Hunter-Hill thanked everyone at Saracens for their support.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved at the club, coaches, physios, S&C and fans alike for helping me throughout my time at Saracens. It’s been an absolute honour to represent this club, and being part of a Premiership winning team is something I could only dream of.

To all the players, thank you for everything. From the minute I came to the club to now at the end it has been constant enjoyment, I’ve loved every second and now have some great friends for life.

Thank you!”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall wished Hunter-Hill well in his new chapter.

“Callum is a brilliant player who has worked very hard for us. His appetite to learn will serve him very well moving forward and we are very appreciative of everything he has done for us.

We wish him all the best in his next challenge.”