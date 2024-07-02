Investec Champions Cup Draw Confirmed for 2024/25

Saracens Men will face Munster Rugby, Vodacom Bulls, Stade Français and Castres Olympique in the pool stages of the 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup after the draw was held in Cardiff earlier today.

Mark McCall’s side will face several mouth-watering fixtures in Pool 3 against Top 14 semi-finalists Stade Français, URC semi-finalists Munster and a familiar foe in The Bulls, who were beaten URC finalists.

Gallagher Premiership winners Northampton Saints are the other side completing the Pool, with the first round of fixtures set to take place over the first weekend in December. Dates, venues and times of the Pool stage fixtures will follow.

The 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup final will be held in Cardiff at the Principality Stadium on Saturday, May 24.

