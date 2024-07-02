Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Injury Update | Sophie de Goede

02.07.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Sdg
Saracens Women V Exeter Chiefs Women Allianz Pwr 2023/2024

Saracens Women can confirm that Sophie de Goede has sustained an ACL injury that will rule her out of the Olympic Games in Paris and part of next season's Allianz PWR campaign.

De Goede has issued the following message:

"I'm sad to share that I tore my ACL in an international training camp last week. Unfortunately, this means putting the Olympic dream on hold for now.

It’s hard to really wrap my head around what the next while could look like. I’m sure there will be many ups & downs, progress isn’t linear, but I’ll strive to embrace and attack this challenge with as much determination as I know I can.

I’ll be cheering the girls on at the Olympics, WXV and Sarries, and I look forward to rejoining them as soon as I can with newfound strength & resilience.

I have an incredible team around me and feel very luck to be surrounded by such amazing people. Thanks to all for your support."

All at Saracens are thinking of de Goede and wish her all the best in her recovery. We look forward to welcoming her back to StoneX Stadium as soon as she is able to do so.

