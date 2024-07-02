Injury Update | Sophie de Goede

Saracens Women can confirm that Sophie de Goede has sustained an ACL injury that will rule her out of the Olympic Games in Paris and part of next season's Allianz PWR campaign.

De Goede has issued the following message:

"I'm sad to share that I tore my ACL in an international training camp last week. Unfortunately, this means putting the Olympic dream on hold for now.

It’s hard to really wrap my head around what the next while could look like. I’m sure there will be many ups & downs, progress isn’t linear, but I’ll strive to embrace and attack this challenge with as much determination as I know I can.

I’ll be cheering the girls on at the Olympics, WXV and Sarries, and I look forward to rejoining them as soon as I can with newfound strength & resilience.

I have an incredible team around me and feel very luck to be surrounded by such amazing people. Thanks to all for your support."

All at Saracens are thinking of de Goede and wish her all the best in her recovery. We look forward to welcoming her back to StoneX Stadium as soon as she is able to do so.