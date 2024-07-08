International Round Up | Sarries shine at start of Summer Tours

It was an action packed weekend as the Summer Internationals kicked off all across the Southern Hemisphere.

Saracens had representation all across the globe as their respective nations all looked to get on the front foot in their summer tours.

Theo McFarland marked his first match as Samoa captain with a win as they edged out Italy 33-25 in Apia. They recovered from a 10 point deficit to get a memorable win in their first match of the summer.

Eroni Mawi started for Fiji and helped them secure a 21-12 victory against Georgia at the Adjarabet Arena in Batumi. They dominated proceedings and took advantage of a 13-9 half time lead to leave with a big win.

Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl and Theo Dan all featured for England in their narrow 16-15 defeat to New Zealand in Dunedin. Itoje was on the scoresheet and the Saracens quartet will be hoping to build on a strong performance as they head to Eden Park for the second test on Saturday.

Nick Tompkins came off the bench but the Welsh were on the wrong end of a 25-16 defeat in Sydney in the first match of their tour Down Under.

Our youngsters continue to shine at the Under 20’s World Championship, England take on South Africa on Tuesday evening in their third and final pool stage match.

Nathan Michelow and Jack Bracken are both starting, with James Isaacs and Angus Hall on the bench as they look to book their place in the semi-finals.

The players will be reuniting for pre-season in the coming weeks as preparation for the 2024/25 campaign starts, and the best way to make sure you don’t miss a moment is a Seasonal Membership!

Click here to book NOW!