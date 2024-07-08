Nic Haynes to join Harlequins Women

Saracens Women can confirm that Nic Haynes has joined Harlequins Women ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Haynes joined the club from DMP Sharks at the beginning of the season and was part of the side that secured the Allianz Cup title during her time at the club.

The front-row explained that she was grateful for the opportunities she had had in North London, as she prepares to move across the capital.

“I'm very thankful for the opportunities I've had at Saracens and the amazing people that I've met. I wish everyone at Saracens the best for next season!”