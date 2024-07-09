Anna Goddard to retire from rugby

Saracens Women can confirm that scrum-half Anna Goddard has retired following the conclusion of the 2023/24 season.

A scrum-half with a superb speed of pass, Goddard made 29 first-team appearances during her time with Saracens, where she also featured on duel-registration for Old Albanians, helping them secure the Papa John’s Intermediate Community Cup at Twickenham back in April.

Goddard has been a popular member of the squad and Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry was full of praise for the impact she had made during her time at Saracens.

“Anna is someone who I have worked with since she was a youngster. She’s always been there, always working incredibly hard and has always been ready to step in when the opportunity came. She never let us down whenever she pulled on the shirt, and I want to thank her for her long years of service.”

Goddard also took the time to reflect on her time at the club, as she lived out her dream of playing elite rugby for Saracens.

“I’m so grateful for my time at Saracens and feel privileged to have been part of this great club. I want to thank the staff, players, and fans for their unrivalled support over the years, helping me live out my childhood dream. It’s been so amazing to see the game grow and I feel very proud to have been a part of it. Whilst I won’t be taking to the field next season, I look forward to supporting the girls from the sideline with flag in hand.”