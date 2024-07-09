Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Anna Goddard to retire from rugby

09.07.24
Annagoddardleaving
Saracens Women V Bristol Bears Women Allianz Cup 2022/2023

Saracens Women can confirm that scrum-half Anna Goddard has retired following the conclusion of the 2023/24 season.

A scrum-half with a superb speed of pass, Goddard made 29 first-team appearances during her time with Saracens, where she also featured on duel-registration for Old Albanians, helping them secure the Papa John’s Intermediate Community Cup at Twickenham back in April.

Goddard has been a popular member of the squad and Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry was full of praise for the impact she had made during her time at Saracens.

“Anna is someone who I have worked with since she was a youngster. She’s always been there, always working incredibly hard and has always been ready to step in when the opportunity came. She never let us down whenever she pulled on the shirt, and I want to thank her for her long years of service.”

Goddard also took the time to reflect on her time at the club, as she lived out her dream of playing elite rugby for Saracens.

“I’m so grateful for my time at Saracens and feel privileged to have been part of this great club. I want to thank the staff, players, and fans for their unrivalled support over the years, helping me live out my childhood dream. It’s been so amazing to see the game grow and I feel very proud to have been a part of it. Whilst I won’t be taking to the field next season, I look forward to supporting the girls from the sideline with flag in hand.”

In association with
In association with
In association with
