1.50% Off December Home Match Tickets

Applicable Fixtures

Saracens v ASM Clermont Auvergne – Saturday 6 December 2025, 13:00

Saracens v Exeter Chiefs – Saturday 20 December 2025, 15:00

Offer Details

Customers will receive 50% off Gold and Silver tickets for the fixtures listed above.

Discount applies to full-price Adult, Over 65, Under 24 and Under 16 categories only.

To claim the discount, select your seats and enter the code BLACKFRIDAY50 at checkout on the Saracens ticketing site.

For the Exeter Chiefs fixture, customers must access Ticketmaster via the link provided on marketing assets and the Black Friday webpage; the discount code will only function via this route.

The discount is valid only for the specified fixtures, seating categories and price types.

Conditions

Offer is valid only during the Black Friday promotional period.

Subject to availability – only a limited number of seats are allocated to this promotion.

The offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other discount, offer or promotion.

The discount cannot be applied retrospectively to existing bookings.

Tickets purchased under this promotion cannot be exchanged or transferred to an alternative game and remain subject to Saracens’ standard ticketing terms and conditions.

Saracens reserves the right to amend, suspend or withdraw the offer at any time.

In the event of fixture changes (e.g. date/time amendments), the discounted ticket remains valid, but no additional compensation or discount will be provided.

Any misuse of the discount code may result in cancellation of the booking.

Up to 25% Off Hospitality – Selected Packages

Customers can receive up to 25% off selected match-by-match hospitality packages for the following packages and fixtures:

Up to 25% off The Hundred Club & The Park for:

Saracens vs Clermont Auvergne – Saturday 6 December, 13:00

Saracens vs Exeter Chiefs – Saturday 20 December, 15:00

Saracens vs Newcastle Red Bulls – Saturday 24 January, 15:00

Saracens vs Gloucester – 16/17 May ( Date & Kick-Off TBC )

Up to 25% off Executive Boxes at any remaining matches at StoneX Stadium (subject to availability).

Conditions

The offer applies only to selected hospitality packages as displayed at discounted prices on the Seat Unique platform during the Black Friday campaign window.

Availability is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

The level of discount varies by fixture depending on match category.

Saracens reserves the right to amend, suspend or withdraw this promotion at any time.

The offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other hospitality discounts, offers or promotions.

All hospitality bookings are subject to Saracens’ standard hospitality terms and conditions.

Customers may book via the Saracens hospitality team Account Managers at hospitality@saracens.net or online via Seat Unique.

Saracens Shop – Up to 50% Off

Please refer to the Castore Saracens Shop website for full terms and conditions relating to retail promotions. All shop offers are subject to Castore’s standard sales, returns and promotional policies.

General Terms

Generic Discount Statement

“Up to 50% off tickets, merchandise and hospitality” refers to the maximum discount available across all Black Friday promotions.

Discount levels vary by category, product and fixture, as follows:

Match Tickets: Up to 50% off selected December home fixtures

Hospitality: Up to 25% off selected match-by-match packages

Retail Merchandise: Discounts vary, with selected items up to 70% off

All discounts are subject to availability, product inclusion and the specific terms of each offer.

General Conditions

Saracens reserves the right to amend, withdraw or extend any Black Friday promotion at any time for operational or commercial reasons.

Discounts have no cash value and cannot be transferred, exchanged, refunded or applied retrospectively.

Misuse of promotional codes, links or pricing may result in cancellation of the booking or purchase.

All Black Friday promotions operate in conjunction with Saracens’ Ticketing, Hospitality and Retail terms and conditions, available on the Saracens website.