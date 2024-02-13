Bristol Bears v Saracens Men to be broadcast live on TNT Sports

Our trip to Ashton Gate on Saturday 11th May has been chosen by TNT Sports, with kick off now at 15:05.

TNT Sports broadcast selections for Round 18 will be made following the conclusion of Round 17 based on the importance of each game in relation to the league table.

All Round 18 fixtures – the final round of the regular season – will kick-off simultaneously at 3.05pm on Saturday, May 18.

Round 17 (May 10-11)*

Friday 10 May

19:45 – Newcastle Falcons v Bath Rugby – PRTV Live or discovery+

19:45 – Sale Sharks v Leicester Tigers – TNT Sports

Saturday 11 May

15:05 – Bristol Bears v Saracens – TNT Sports

15:05 – Northampton Saints v Gloucester Rugby – PRTV Live or discovery+

17:30 – Exeter Chiefs v Harlequins – TNT Sports

*Broadcast selections subject to change, kick-off times will remain the same.

Round 18 (May 18)

Saturday 18 May