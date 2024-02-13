Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Bristol Bears v Saracens Men to be broadcast live on TNT Sports

13.02.24
Brisaway1
Brisaway2

Our trip to Ashton Gate on Saturday 11th May has been chosen by TNT Sports, with kick off now at 15:05.

TNT Sports broadcast selections for Round 18 will be made following the conclusion of Round 17 based on the importance of each game in relation to the league table.

All Round 18 fixtures – the final round of the regular season – will kick-off simultaneously at 3.05pm on Saturday, May 18.

Round 17 (May 10-11)*

Friday 10 May

  • 19:45 – Newcastle Falcons v Bath Rugby – PRTV Live or discovery+
  • 19:45 – Sale Sharks v Leicester Tigers – TNT Sports

Saturday 11 May

  • 15:05 – Bristol Bears v Saracens – TNT Sports
  • 15:05 – Northampton Saints v Gloucester Rugby – PRTV Live or discovery+
  • 17:30 – Exeter Chiefs v Harlequins – TNT Sports

*Broadcast selections subject to change, kick-off times will remain the same.

Round 18 (May 18)

Saturday 18 May

  • 15:05 – Bath Rugby v Northampton Saints – TBC
  • 15:05 – Gloucester Rugby v Newcastle Falcons – TBC
  • 15:05 – Harlequins v Bristol Bears – TBC
  • 15:05 – Leicester Tigers v Exeter Chiefs – TBC
  • 15:05 – Saracens v Sale Sharks – TBC

Austt1

Virtual Evening with Jackson Wray, Phil Morrow & Alex Austerberry

Next Wednesday, 21st February we have an exciting evening as Jackson Wray will be hosting a Seasonal Update with General Manager Phil Morrow, and Women’s Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry.  Phil will talk you all through our squad and how we sees it developing over the coming years, and Alex will provide an update from […]

14.02.24
0879 Trek Brand Saracens Assets Email 1300x790 (2) Te

Introducing the TREK POWER BISCOFF® BAR!

Sarries fan are invited to trial this BRAND NEW product at StoneX Stadium for the Saracens Men vs Leinster Rugby game on Friday 23rd February in the TREK Active Zone, located on the Piazza! After months of anticipation, our partners at TREK are pleased to announce that you can now get your hands on the […]

14.02.24
Partners

