Bryony Cleall returns to Saracens

Saracens Women are delighted to confirm the return of Bryony Cleall to StoneX Stadium.

The England international previously won two Premier15s titles with the club, before moving to Wasps ahead of the 2021/22 season. She then moved to London rivals Harlequins ahead of the 2022/23 season, going on to make 17 appearances in the Quarters.

With 7 international caps to her name, Cleall made her England debut against Ireland in the 2019 Women’s Six Nations, when she came on as a replacement and scored a try.

Cleall joins the club with immediate effect and is thrilled to be returning to North London.

"Two-and-a-bit seasons later and not much has changed! Sonic is still here, Alex Austerberry is still leading the side and the fan base is still class! The only obvious change is the shiny new stand! The girls have been awesome in welcoming me back and I can’t wait to finish this season off with Saracens. I'm looking forward to getting stuck into the business end of the season and the cup semi-final."