Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Bryony Cleall returns to Saracens

08.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Bryonysigns
2324bcleall Signs 4x5

Saracens Women are delighted to confirm the return of Bryony Cleall to StoneX Stadium.

The England international previously won two Premier15s titles with the club, before moving to Wasps ahead of the 2021/22 season. She then moved to London rivals Harlequins ahead of the 2022/23 season, going on to make 17 appearances in the Quarters.

With 7 international caps to her name, Cleall made her England debut against Ireland in the 2019 Women’s Six Nations, when she came on as a replacement and scored a try.

Cleall joins the club with immediate effect and is thrilled to be returning to North London.

"Two-and-a-bit seasons later and not much has changed! Sonic is still here, Alex Austerberry is still leading the side and the fan base is still class! The only obvious change is the shiny new stand! The girls have been awesome in welcoming me back and I can’t wait to finish this season off with Saracens. I'm looking forward to getting stuck into the business end of the season and the cup semi-final."

 

