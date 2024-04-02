Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Fergus Burke signs for Saracens

02.04.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Ferg1
Ferg2

Saracens is delighted to announce the signing of Fergus Burke from the Crusaders on a long-term deal.

The fly-half, who is English qualified has been a part of their success in Super Rugby over the last few years will make the move to StoneX Stadium this summer in an exciting move for the club.

The 24-year-old has made 33 appearances for the Christchurch based outfit since making his debut in 2020, and was involved in their seventh consecutive title, scoring in the semi-final win over the Blues, and then coming off the bench in the final against the Chiefs.

After graduating from the hailed Crusaders Academy he featured for Canterbury in the Mitre 10 Cup, and a key part of his development also included featuring for New Zealand Under 20’s in the World Championship in Argentina.

The 6ft 2” back will look to have a big impact at StoneX as he takes on the keys to number 10 in NW4.

Burke is looking forward to a new challenge in London.

“I’m excited and grateful to be joining such a prestigious club. I am looking forward to coming over and meeting everyone at the club and all of the Saracens supporters.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is thrilled to be welcoming Burke to StoneX.

“Fergus is a very exciting addition to our squad and the Gallagher Premiership. His playing ability and potential is obvious and we have been hugely impressed by his ambition and desire to take his game to the next level.

At 24, Fergus joins a group of players who we believe can take the club forward in the years to come.”

News

See all news
Kev1

PREVIEW | Sorrell relishing Bordeaux clash

Backs and Attack Coach Kevin Sorrell has said the group are relishing the opportunity of returning to the Stade Chaban-Delmas this Saturday. Sarries travel back to Bordeaux for the Investec Champions Cup Last 16, and Sorrell knows that the North Londoners will need to be at their best after a tough day at the office […]

03.04.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Stats1

Bordeaux-Begles v Saracens Men | Key Stats

Want to know some of the key stats ahead of Saturday's Investec Champions Cup Last 16 encounter? Here they are! Bordeaux Begles: Despite only having made three appearances this season, Pierre Bochaton has disrupted more defensive rucks than any other player (17). Damien Penaud made the joint most clean breaks in the pool stage (10) […]

03.04.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Ferg1

Fergus Burke signs for Saracens

Saracens is delighted to announce the signing of Fergus Burke from the Crusaders on a long-term deal. The fly-half, who is English qualified has been a part of their success in Super Rugby over the last few years will make the move to StoneX Stadium this summer in an exciting move for the club. The […]

02.04.24
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners
cross