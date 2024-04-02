Fergus Burke signs for Saracens

Saracens is delighted to announce the signing of Fergus Burke from the Crusaders on a long-term deal.

The fly-half, who is English qualified has been a part of their success in Super Rugby over the last few years will make the move to StoneX Stadium this summer in an exciting move for the club.

The 24-year-old has made 33 appearances for the Christchurch based outfit since making his debut in 2020, and was involved in their seventh consecutive title, scoring in the semi-final win over the Blues, and then coming off the bench in the final against the Chiefs.

After graduating from the hailed Crusaders Academy he featured for Canterbury in the Mitre 10 Cup, and a key part of his development also included featuring for New Zealand Under 20’s in the World Championship in Argentina.

The 6ft 2” back will look to have a big impact at StoneX as he takes on the keys to number 10 in NW4.

Burke is looking forward to a new challenge in London.

“I’m excited and grateful to be joining such a prestigious club. I am looking forward to coming over and meeting everyone at the club and all of the Saracens supporters.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is thrilled to be welcoming Burke to StoneX.

“Fergus is a very exciting addition to our squad and the Gallagher Premiership. His playing ability and potential is obvious and we have been hugely impressed by his ambition and desire to take his game to the next level.

At 24, Fergus joins a group of players who we believe can take the club forward in the years to come.”