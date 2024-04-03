Bordeaux-Begles v Saracens Men | Key Stats
Want to know some of the key stats ahead of Saturday's Investec Champions Cup Last 16 encounter? Here they are!
Bordeaux Begles:
- Despite only having made three appearances this season, Pierre Bochaton has disrupted more defensive rucks than any other player (17).
- Damien Penaud made the joint most clean breaks in the pool stage (10) and also beat 16 defenders (4th).
- Bordeaux-Begles averaged the most tries (6.5) and clean breaks (14.3) per 80 minutes in the pool stage.
Saracens:
- Rotimi Segun made the most post-contact metres in the Round Four win against Lyon (34), the joint most clean breaks (five), and the second most metres outright (149).
- Billy Vunipola made more offloads than any other forward against Lyon (four) and added a try assist for good measure.
- Saracens have scored more maul tries than any other team this season (four).