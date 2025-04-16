Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners

Four Saracens feature for Red Roses against Scotland

16.04.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
England v italy guinness women's six nations 2025
England v italy guinness women's six nations 2025

Kelsey Clifford, Rosie Galligan and Marlie Packer all start for England with May Campbell set to make an appearance off the bench.

Jade Shekells will earn her first Red Roses start on Saturday as John Mitchell makes nine changes to his side to face Scotland at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

The Gloucester-Hartpury back debuted for England in the opening round win of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations against Italy and will partner fellow Olympian Megan Jones in the centre.

Lucy Packer and Holly Aitchison line-up in the half-back positions with Claudia MacDonald joining Abby Dow and Ellie Kildunne in the back three.

Props Kelsey Clifford and Sarah Bern are promoted from the bench with Lark Atkin-Davies remaining at hooker. Second row Rosie Galligan also starts, linking up with Abbie Ward.

Vice-captain Marlie Packer returns in the seven jersey and Maddie Feaunati is back at Number 8. Captain Zoe Aldcroft retains her place at blindside flanker.

Red Roses team to play Scotland 

15 Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 51 caps)
14 Abby Dow (Trailfinders Women, 50 caps)
13 Megan Jones (Leicester Tigers, 23 caps)
12 Jade Shekells (Gloucester-Hartpury, 1 cap)
11 Claudia MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs, 33 caps)
10 Holly Aitchison (Bristol Bears, 38 caps)
9 Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 29 caps)
1 Kelsey Clifford (Saracens, 12 caps) 
2 Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 64 caps)
3 Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 69 caps)
4 Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 22 caps) 
5 Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears, 72 caps)
6 Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, 61 caps) - captain
7 Marlie Packer (Saracens, 109 caps) 
8 Maddie Feaunati (Exeter Chiefs, 13 caps)

Replacements 

16 May Campbell (Saracens, 2 caps) 
17 Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 54 caps)
18 Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 38 caps)
19 Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 20 caps)
20 Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 73 caps)
21 Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 78 caps)
22 Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 37 caps)
23 Emily Scarratt (Loughborough Lightning, 117 caps)

News

See all news
England v italy guinness women's six nations 2025

Four Saracens feature for Red Roses against Scotland

Kelsey Clifford, Rosie Galligan and Marlie Packer all start for England with May Campbell set to make an appearance off the bench. Jade Shekells will earn her first Red Roses start on Saturday as John Mitchell makes nine changes to his side to face Scotland at Mattioli Woods Welford Road. The Gloucester-Hartpury back debuted for […]

16.04.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Rc toulon v saracens investec champions cup 2024/2025 round of 16

PRESS NOTES | Mark McCall previews Gloucester at StoneX Stadium

Saracens Director of Rugby Mark McCall is relishing the opportunity to return to Premiership Rugby this weekend against Gloucester. The Men in Black return to the StoneX for the first time since February for a crucial clash against the Cherry and Whites which could go a long way to deciding play off places in this […]

16.04.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Gareth Simpson Banner

Saracens Support Rugby Recycled Charity

This Saturday, we’ll be supporting one of our own, Gareth Simpson, and his incredible charity, Rugby Recycled! Gareth founded the charity while still at school in Durban, South Africa, with a mission to collect and redistribute old rugby kit and boots to those in need. Since launching Rugby Recycled in 2011, Simpson has proudly continued […]

16.04.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
cross