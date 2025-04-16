Four Saracens feature for Red Roses against Scotland

Kelsey Clifford, Rosie Galligan and Marlie Packer all start for England with May Campbell set to make an appearance off the bench.

Jade Shekells will earn her first Red Roses start on Saturday as John Mitchell makes nine changes to his side to face Scotland at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

The Gloucester-Hartpury back debuted for England in the opening round win of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations against Italy and will partner fellow Olympian Megan Jones in the centre.

Lucy Packer and Holly Aitchison line-up in the half-back positions with Claudia MacDonald joining Abby Dow and Ellie Kildunne in the back three.

Props Kelsey Clifford and Sarah Bern are promoted from the bench with Lark Atkin-Davies remaining at hooker. Second row Rosie Galligan also starts, linking up with Abbie Ward.

Vice-captain Marlie Packer returns in the seven jersey and Maddie Feaunati is back at Number 8. Captain Zoe Aldcroft retains her place at blindside flanker.

Red Roses team to play Scotland

15 Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 51 caps)

14 Abby Dow (Trailfinders Women, 50 caps)

13 Megan Jones (Leicester Tigers, 23 caps)

12 Jade Shekells (Gloucester-Hartpury, 1 cap)

11 Claudia MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs, 33 caps)

10 Holly Aitchison (Bristol Bears, 38 caps)

9 Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 29 caps)

1 Kelsey Clifford (Saracens, 12 caps)

2 Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 64 caps)

3 Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 69 caps)

4 Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 22 caps)

5 Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears, 72 caps)

6 Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, 61 caps) - captain

7 Marlie Packer (Saracens, 109 caps)

8 Maddie Feaunati (Exeter Chiefs, 13 caps)

Replacements

16 May Campbell (Saracens, 2 caps)

17 Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 54 caps)

18 Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 38 caps)

19 Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 20 caps)

20 Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 73 caps)

21 Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 78 caps)

22 Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 37 caps)

23 Emily Scarratt (Loughborough Lightning, 117 caps)