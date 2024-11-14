Four Saracens named in England squad to take on South Africa

There are four changes to the starting side that was narrowly beaten by Australia last weekend, as Ollie Sleightholme, Jack van Poortvliet, Freddie Steward, and Sam Underhill all come into the team.

Jamie George skippers the side, once again supported by four vice-captains: Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, and George Ford. Wing Tom Roebuck is included among the replacements for the first time this autumn.

Nick Isiekwe is also named amongst the replacements again, as one of four Saracens named in the squad.

“We're excited to challenge ourselves against the world's top-ranked team and back-to-back Rugby World Cup champions,” said Borthwick. “Test matches against South Africa are always thrilling contests, and I'm sure Saturday will be no exception.”

England Team vs South Africa:

15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 34 caps)

14. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 13 caps)

13. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 29 caps)

12. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 67 caps)

11. Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints,

3 caps)

10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 37 caps)

9. Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 14 caps)

1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 64 caps) – vice-captain

2. Jamie George (Saracens, 54 caps) – captain

3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 43 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 86 caps) – vice-captain

5. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 17 caps)

6. Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 9 caps)

7. Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 38 caps)

8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 35 caps) – vice-captain

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 42 caps)

17. Fin Baxter (Harlequins, 4 caps)

18. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 117 caps)

19. Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 13 caps)

20. Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 19 caps)

21. Harry Randall (Bristol Bears,98 caps)

22. George Ford (Sale Sharks, 98 caps) – vice captain

23. Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks, 1 cap)