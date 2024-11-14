Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
Seasonal Membership Banner 2048x293
Seasonal Mobile

Four Saracens named in England squad to take on South Africa

14.11.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
News Template
England V Australia Autumn Nations Series 2024

Jamie George will captain England this weekend against Allianz Stadium, when they face South Africa on Saturday 16 November.

There are four changes to the starting side that was narrowly beaten by Australia last weekend, as Ollie Sleightholme, Jack van Poortvliet, Freddie Steward, and Sam Underhill all come into the team.

Jamie George skippers the side, once again supported by four vice-captains: Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, and George Ford. Wing Tom Roebuck is included among the replacements for the first time this autumn.

Nick Isiekwe is also named amongst the replacements again, as one of four Saracens named in the squad.

“We're excited to challenge ourselves against the world's top-ranked team and back-to-back Rugby World Cup champions,” said Borthwick. “Test matches against South Africa are always thrilling contests, and I'm sure Saturday will be no exception.”

England Team vs South Africa:

15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 34 caps)

14. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 13 caps)

13. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 29 caps)

12. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 67 caps)

11. Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints,

3 caps)

10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 37 caps)

9. Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 14 caps)

1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 64 caps) – vice-captain

2. Jamie George (Saracens, 54 caps) – captain  

3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 43 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 86 caps) – vice-captain

5. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 17 caps)

6. Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 9 caps)

7. Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 38 caps)

8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 35 caps) – vice-captain

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 42 caps)

17. Fin Baxter (Harlequins, 4 caps)

18. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 117 caps)

19. Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 13 caps)

20. Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 19 caps)

21. Harry Randall (Bristol Bears,98 caps)

22. George Ford (Sale Sharks, 98 caps) – vice captain  

23. Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks, 1 cap)

 

News

See all news
News Template

Four Saracens named in England squad to take on South Africa

Jamie George will captain England this weekend against Allianz Stadium, when they face South Africa on Saturday 16 November. There are four changes to the starting side that was narrowly beaten by Australia last weekend, as Ollie Sleightholme, Jack van Poortvliet, Freddie Steward, and Sam Underhill all come into the team. Jamie George skippers the […]

14.11.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Mckennaweb

Sarah McKenna Interview

Centre Sarah McKenna explained that she is proud of the effort shown by the whole squad during the first block of PWR fixtures, as she reflected on a tough opening period of games. With four wins out of five heading into the first rest week of the season, the Saracens stalwart praised the “togetherness and […]

12.11.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2024 11 11 At 13.35.06

THE RUN-IN: OUR SIX-MATCH BUNDLE!

Our 2024/25 Saracens Men's season is off to a flyer, with a sell-out under our belt and our fastest ever selling games upcoming pre-Christmas! If you want to GUARANTEE YOUR SEAT at every remaining home game from January 19th onwards, why not try 'The Run-In', our six-match bundle. This bundle includes your dedicated seat at […]

12.11.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
cross