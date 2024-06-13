Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Fraser Balmain signs for Saracens

13.06.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Fraser2
Fraser1

Saracens is excited to announce the signing of Fraser Balmain from Gloucester Rugby.

The tighthead prop, who has a wealth of experience in the Gallagher Premiership will join on a one-year deal to add real strength to the front-row.

The 32-year-old has made over 200 appearances in the top-flight and will provide more depth to the scrum for the 2024/25 campaign.

His career began in 2011 with Leicester Tigers where he featured on 96 occasions until his move to Gloucester, and since then he featured 112 times for the Cherry and Whites.

On the international front he was involved for England against the Barbarians, highlighting his strong scrummaging ability.

Balmain is excited to make the move to North London.

“I’m really looking forward to joining Saracens, and am very excited for a new challenge!"

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is pleased to be welcoming Balmain to StoneX Stadium.

“Fraser is a player with plenty of experience and we are excited to see him add his quality to the squad for next season.

He is very well respected across the league and we believe he can have a very strong impact here at Saracens.”

News

See all news
Fraser2

Fraser Balmain signs for Saracens

Saracens is excited to announce the signing of Fraser Balmain from Gloucester Rugby. The tighthead prop, who has a wealth of experience in the Gallagher Premiership will join on a one-year deal to add real strength to the front-row. The 32-year-old has made over 200 appearances in the top-flight and will provide more depth to […]

13.06.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Phil1

End of Season Message | Phil Morrow

Every season tells its own story, with many ups and downs along the way, and this one has been no different. Everyone involved can still be incredibly proud of how they have represented themselves in the good times and the tough moments. We firmly believe the progress made will stand us in great stead moving […]

12.06.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Epcr2

2024/25 EPCR season and Pool Draws dates confirmed

The 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup tournaments will continue with the same pool stage format as last season and will kick off in December with two consecutive rounds of action, followed by Rounds 3 and 4 on consecutive weekends in January 2025. EPCR is pleased to confirm that the EPCR Challenge Cup […]

12.06.24
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners
cross