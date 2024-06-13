Fraser Balmain signs for Saracens

Saracens is excited to announce the signing of Fraser Balmain from Gloucester Rugby.

The tighthead prop, who has a wealth of experience in the Gallagher Premiership will join on a one-year deal to add real strength to the front-row.

The 32-year-old has made over 200 appearances in the top-flight and will provide more depth to the scrum for the 2024/25 campaign.

His career began in 2011 with Leicester Tigers where he featured on 96 occasions until his move to Gloucester, and since then he featured 112 times for the Cherry and Whites.

On the international front he was involved for England against the Barbarians, highlighting his strong scrummaging ability.

Balmain is excited to make the move to North London.

“I’m really looking forward to joining Saracens, and am very excited for a new challenge!"

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is pleased to be welcoming Balmain to StoneX Stadium.

“Fraser is a player with plenty of experience and we are excited to see him add his quality to the squad for next season.

He is very well respected across the league and we believe he can have a very strong impact here at Saracens.”