Jodie Gibson to depart Saracens Mavericks

Saracens Mavericks can confirm that captain Jodie Gibson will be departing the club at the conclusion of the 2024 season, as she relocates back home to Manchester.

Having joined Mavericks ahead of the 2020 season, the Vitality Roses international and Commonwealth Games Gold medalist has been a key part of the Mavericks squad for a number of seasons, establishing herself as one of the best defenders in the league whilst in a Mavericks dress and taking on the role of captain for the 2024 season.

Speaking about her decision to depart the franchise, Gibson explained that it had been an incredibly difficult decision to make, as she reminisced on her five years as part of Mavericks.

"My decision to relocate back home to Manchester has been one of the most difficult decisions I've ever made, and it brings me great sadness. I owe so much to Saracens Mavericks. When I signed with this franchise, I was returning to netball after two seasons out due to injury. Kat Ratnapala and the franchise believed in me, and for that, I am eternally grateful. Being part of this franchise for the past five years has been a privilege, filled with countless memories, too many fifth place finishes and moments that have shaped the person I am today.

Saracens Mavericks welcomed this Manchester girl with open arms, giving me the space to flourish in defensive partnerships alongside incredible players like Razia Quashie. Hertfordshire Sports Village will always hold a special place in my heart. To the amazing supporters of our Saracens Mavericks family, thank you for your unwavering support over the years. I will miss you all deeply."

Head Coach Camilla Buchanan paid tribute to Gibson ahead of her final match for the franchise on Saturday.

"Jodie joined us at a very tough time in her career, as she came back from a really serious knee injury. She defied all the odds and worked ridiculously hard to get back on court. She proved herself to be an incredible player and from there, she went from strength-to-strength. She's been part of the backbone of this defensive unit for a number of years and for me, it was a no-brainer to ask her to be captain this season. She leads from the front and has been an incredible advocate for the players. She's a real student of the game and has helped across our Pathway too this season. She's been a real role model for those young girls coming through. We want to say a huge thank you to Jodie for everything she has done for this club. This will always be her home and we wish her the very best of luck up north."