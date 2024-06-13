Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Jodie Gibson to depart Saracens Mavericks

13.06.24
Shawbrook Shawbrook
Jodier8
Thankyoujodie 4x5

Saracens Mavericks can confirm that captain Jodie Gibson will be departing the club at the conclusion of the 2024 season, as she relocates back home to Manchester.

Having joined Mavericks ahead of the 2020 season, the Vitality Roses international and Commonwealth Games Gold medalist has been a key part of the Mavericks squad for a number of seasons, establishing herself as one of the best defenders in the league whilst in a Mavericks dress and taking on the role of captain for the 2024 season.

Speaking about her decision to depart the franchise, Gibson explained that it had been an incredibly difficult decision to make, as she reminisced on her five years as part of Mavericks.

"My decision to relocate back home to Manchester has been one of the most difficult decisions I've ever made, and it brings me great sadness. I owe so much to Saracens Mavericks. When I signed with this franchise, I was returning to netball after two seasons out due to injury. Kat Ratnapala and the franchise believed in me, and for that, I am eternally grateful. Being part of this franchise for the past five years has been a privilege, filled with countless memories, too many fifth place finishes and moments that have shaped the person I am today.

Saracens Mavericks welcomed this Manchester girl with open arms, giving me the space to flourish in defensive partnerships alongside incredible players like Razia Quashie. Hertfordshire Sports Village will always hold a special place in my heart. To the amazing supporters of our Saracens Mavericks family, thank you for your unwavering support over the years. I will miss you all deeply."

Head Coach Camilla Buchanan paid tribute to Gibson ahead of her final match for the franchise on Saturday.

"Jodie joined us at a very tough time in her career, as she came back from a really serious knee injury. She defied all the odds and worked ridiculously hard to get back on court. She proved herself to be an incredible player and from there, she went from strength-to-strength. She's been part of the backbone of this defensive unit for a number of years and for me, it was a no-brainer to ask her to be captain this season. She leads from the front and has been an incredible advocate for the players. She's a real student of the game and has helped across our Pathway too this season. She's been a real role model for those young girls coming through. We want to say a huge thank you to Jodie for everything she has done for this club. This will always be her home and we wish her the very best of luck up north."

Leesprev

Georgia Lees to retire at end of the 2024 season

Saracens Mavericks can confirm that vice-captain Georgia Lees will be retiring from the sport at the end of the 2024 season. Having returned to the club as an Additional Training Partner last season, Lees was named as vice-captain for the 2024 season and has showcased her ability as one of the best Wing Attacks in […]

14.06.24
Shawbrook Shawbrook
U18s2

Saracens announce eight Senior Academy signings

Saracens is excited to announce eight arrivals to the Senior Academy for the 2024/25 campaign. The group will be looking to make the transition in to the first team over the coming years and follow in the footsteps of some global superstars who have all graduated from the Sarries Academy. The North Londoners, who are […]

14.06.24
City Index City Index

