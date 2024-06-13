Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

MATCH PREVIEW | Saracens Mavericks vs London Pulse (NSL Rd 18)

13.06.24
Shawbrook
Rattuprev
Saracens Mavericks V Leeds Rhinos Netball Superleague

Centre Ellie Rattu wants her side to finish on a high, as they play their final match of the 2024 season against London Pulse on Saturday.

A big win last weekend against Surrey Storm has a massive confidence booster for the squad and Rattu wants her side to harness that positivity this weekend.

"⁠We are really pleased with our performance over the weekend and are proud of the way everyone of us played our part to get the win. It’s been a welcome boost to our confidence as we go into our last game on Saturday."

Last time these two sides met, it went down to the final minute of the match and Rattu is excited to have another shot at their local rivals.

"We’re looking forward to meeting Pulse again. It was such a close call last time around and we are excited to have another crack and give it all we have for our last game of the season."

It's been an up and down season for Mavericks and for Rattu too, but she maintains the belief that the positivity in the group will continue to stand them in good stead going forwards.

"⁠⁠It’s been a rollercoaster of a season and we’ve faced lots of disappointment, but I’m proud of the way the team has continued to regroup and maintain the belief. It was great to get back out on court and start after long stint of supporting from the bench. There is still lots to work on but I'm happy that I could help the team secure that win last weekend!"

U18s2

Saracens announce eight Senior Academy signings

Saracens is excited to announce eight arrivals to the Senior Academy for the 2024/25 campaign. The group will be looking to make the transition in to the first team over the coming years and follow in the footsteps of some global superstars who have all graduated from the Sarries Academy. The North Londoners, who are […]

14.06.24
City Index
Jodier8

Jodie Gibson to depart Saracens Mavericks

Saracens Mavericks can confirm that captain Jodie Gibson will be departing the club at the conclusion of the 2024 season, as she relocates back home to Manchester. Having joined Mavericks ahead of the 2020 season, the Vitality Roses international and Commonwealth Games Gold medalist has been a key part of the Mavericks squad for a […]

13.06.24
Shawbrook

