MATCH PREVIEW | Saracens Mavericks vs London Pulse (NSL Rd 18)

Centre Ellie Rattu wants her side to finish on a high, as they play their final match of the 2024 season against London Pulse on Saturday.

A big win last weekend against Surrey Storm has a massive confidence booster for the squad and Rattu wants her side to harness that positivity this weekend.

"⁠We are really pleased with our performance over the weekend and are proud of the way everyone of us played our part to get the win. It’s been a welcome boost to our confidence as we go into our last game on Saturday."

Last time these two sides met, it went down to the final minute of the match and Rattu is excited to have another shot at their local rivals.

"We’re looking forward to meeting Pulse again. It was such a close call last time around and we are excited to have another crack and give it all we have for our last game of the season."

It's been an up and down season for Mavericks and for Rattu too, but she maintains the belief that the positivity in the group will continue to stand them in good stead going forwards.

"⁠⁠It’s been a rollercoaster of a season and we’ve faced lots of disappointment, but I’m proud of the way the team has continued to regroup and maintain the belief. It was great to get back out on court and start after long stint of supporting from the bench. There is still lots to work on but I'm happy that I could help the team secure that win last weekend!"