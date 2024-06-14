Saracens announce eight Senior Academy signings

Saracens is excited to announce eight arrivals to the Senior Academy for the 2024/25 campaign.

The group will be looking to make the transition in to the first team over the coming years and follow in the footsteps of some global superstars who have all graduated from the Sarries Academy.

The North Londoners, who are looking to continue bringing through top class talent have signed these eight players who will begin their Saracens journey in July.

Angus Hall, a graduate from the Saracens Under 18’s academy and Judd School has played for England U18’s for the last two seasons and has gone on to represent England U19s and 20s this season. Hall is an exciting back that has the skillset to play anywhere in the backline and possesses power, pace and an ability to kick the ball well.

Jack Bracken is another Under 18’s Saracens academy and St Albans School graduate. Jack has played for England U18’s, 19s and 20s this season. He is an exciting back three player, blessed with pace, an ability to beat defenders and a know-how for scoring tries.

Charlie West is also a Saracens Under 18’s and St Albans School boy graduate. He has been part of the England U18’s squad for two years and went on tour to South Africa with the squad last August. A fast and powerful back row player, West has huge potential is a strong ball carrier and real attacking threat.

Tayo Adegbemi is a Saracens Under 18’s graduate. Tayo has been part of the England U18’s squad for the last two years and went on tour to South Africa with the squad last season. He joined Saracens from the London South Central Academy programme and plays in the back five of the scrum. Tayo brings a physicality to his play that will stand him in good stead in the senior academy environment. He will start his senior academy journey balancing studying at Loughborough University with his rugby development at Saracens.

Reggie Hammick had a very impressive season for both the London South Central Academy programme and Harrow School. Reggie scored the winning try in the National Schools U18s Cup final which epitomised the eye-catching performances he produced throughout the season. Reggie is an abrasive back row player that will be studying at Loughborough University whilst developing his rugby in the Saracens senior academy programme.

Charlie Barker is another Saracens Under 18’s Academy graduate. Charlie played his youth rugby for Medway RFC and more recently Canterbury RFC whilst being educated at The Canterbury Academy Trust. Charlie’s consistent performances in the U18 Academy League this season earned him a call up into England U18’s training camps. Charlie is a hard working second row that thrives on the physical exchanges in a game.

Lewis Young is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Sam Crean, who also started playing at Medway RFC. Lewis is a powerful front row player who has appeared in the U18 Academy league as both a prop and hooker. Lewis was one of the most effective ball carriers in the U18 squad last season and we are looking forward to seeing where he can take his potential whilst training in a full-time environment.

Finn Bloomer is a front row graduate of the Saracens Under 18’s Academy programme. Finn played for Richard Hale School in the successful National U18 Bowl final this season. He is a prop forward who loves the set piece and has great physical potential. Finn has great physical potential, and we look forward to seeing his continued technical and tactical set piece development in the senior academy environment.

Mike Hynard, Academy Manager at Saracens is hugely excited by the future.

“This is a really high potential group of young players joining the senior academy next season. In the next few years we are looking forward to watching them grow and thrive in what is going to be a very exciting time for the club. These boys will be joining a quality group of senior academy players who will be aiming to breakthrough into the senior squad in the next couple of seasons.

I feel with this group and the talent we have coming through the academy programmes behind them, we have a production line to get very excited about over the coming years. The competition for places is going to be great to watch.”