Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Georgia Lees to retire at end of the 2024 season

14.06.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
Leesprev

Saracens Mavericks can confirm that vice-captain Georgia Lees will be retiring from the sport at the end of the 2024 season.

Having returned to the club as an Additional Training Partner last season, Lees was named as vice-captain for the 2024 season and has showcased her ability as one of the best Wing Attacks in the NSL.

Speaking about her decision to hang up her dress at the end of the season, Lees explained that it felt like the right time, expressing her gratitude to Mavericks and the fans for what they have given her throughout her career.

"It feels like the right time for me personally and I'm really looking forward to the next chapter. Next year is going to be a great year for netball with NSL 2.0, but being able to juggle my current job, with the increased commitment was just becoming a bit too hard to manage. It was a terribly hard decision to make, but this feels like the right time.

"Mavericks have been a huge part of my netball journey. I started here at age-group level and then returned at NSL level six years ago. The club have always been so supportive of my career off the court, as well as on it. They've really given me a chance to do it all and I'm glad that I am finishing with this group. The culture and dynamic has been brilliant to be a part of and I'm really excited to watch from the stands and see where this team goes.

"To the fans who have been with us all the way, I just want to say that I am incredibly privileged to have had the relationships I've had with you and our volunteers. You really are the beating heart of this club and I can't wait to sit in the stands with you next season cheering the team on."

Head Coach Camilla Buchanan paid tribute to her vice-captain as she prepares for her final match in the NSL.

"Georgia has been with Mavericks for a number of years and has been an incredible part of the family. She has been a great person to have in the environment. She's always smiling, always positive and always ready to give 100%. I've always admired Georgia's commitment on and off the court. When you think about the long shifts she has put in for her medical training, before driving over to train in the evening, it's incredible. She has always done it with a smile on her face and has been a true Maverick. Her attitude and work ethic will be truly missed but we wish her the very best in this new and exciting chapter to come. We know that we'll still see her at matches and she will always be a part of our Mavericks family.

U18s2

Saracens announce eight Senior Academy signings

Saracens is excited to announce eight arrivals to the Senior Academy for the 2024/25 campaign. The group will be looking to make the transition in to the first team over the coming years and follow in the footsteps of some global superstars who have all graduated from the Sarries Academy. The North Londoners, who are […]

14.06.24
In association with
City Index City Index

