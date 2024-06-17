Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Britney Clarke to leave Saracens Mavericks

17.06.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
Clarkerep
Saracens Mavericks V Leeds Rhinos Netball Superleague

Saracens Mavericks can confirm that Goal Shooter Britney Clarke will be departing the club at the conclusion of the season.

A talented player always shone in the NSL, Clarke has been a crucial part of this Mavericks side for several seasons, with Head Coach Camilla Buchanan paying tribute to Clarke.

"Brit came to Mavericks 4seasons ago and quickly established herself as a key character in the group. She always lifted the group with her laughter but equally knew how to put her foot down when it was business time. An undercover defender who reads the game brilliantly, her court craft as shooter was great to watch and we hope that she keeps playing to inspire the next gen. Brit put in a huge commitment, travelling far & wide every week and I now wish her a happy (NSL) retirement and hope she gets some hours back to really enjoy her life."

Clarke took the time to explain that she was happy with the decision she had made, thanking the fans for their support throughout the years.

"It is with a clear mind and a happy heart that I am leaving the Netball Super League stage. Although my career has been short, I have learnt loads about myself, people and netball. Thank you to all the fans, volunteers and support I've had along the way."

Leesprev

Georgia Lees to retire at end of the 2024 season

Saracens Mavericks can confirm that vice-captain Georgia Lees will be retiring from the sport at the end of the 2024 season. Having returned to the club as an Additional Training Partner last season, Lees was named as vice-captain for the 2024 season and has showcased her ability as one of the best Wing Attacks in […]

14.06.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
U18s2

Saracens announce eight Senior Academy signings

Saracens is excited to announce eight arrivals to the Senior Academy for the 2024/25 campaign. The group will be looking to make the transition in to the first team over the coming years and follow in the footsteps of some global superstars who have all graduated from the Sarries Academy. The North Londoners, who are […]

14.06.24
In association with
City Index City Index

