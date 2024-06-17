Britney Clarke to leave Saracens Mavericks

Saracens Mavericks can confirm that Goal Shooter Britney Clarke will be departing the club at the conclusion of the season.

A talented player always shone in the NSL, Clarke has been a crucial part of this Mavericks side for several seasons, with Head Coach Camilla Buchanan paying tribute to Clarke.

"Brit came to Mavericks 4seasons ago and quickly established herself as a key character in the group. She always lifted the group with her laughter but equally knew how to put her foot down when it was business time. An undercover defender who reads the game brilliantly, her court craft as shooter was great to watch and we hope that she keeps playing to inspire the next gen. Brit put in a huge commitment, travelling far & wide every week and I now wish her a happy (NSL) retirement and hope she gets some hours back to really enjoy her life."

Clarke took the time to explain that she was happy with the decision she had made, thanking the fans for their support throughout the years.

"It is with a clear mind and a happy heart that I am leaving the Netball Super League stage. Although my career has been short, I have learnt loads about myself, people and netball. Thank you to all the fans, volunteers and support I've had along the way."