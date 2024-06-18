Premiership Women's Rugby Season Structure Confirmed for 2024/25

The Premiership Women’s Rugby structure has been confirmed this morning for the 2024/25 season.

The league season will begin on Saturday 5 October, with the Final being staged on Sunday 16 March 2025, the day after the final round of the 2025 Men’s Guinness Six Nations.

With a shortened league season, pre-season matches will replace the Allianz Cup for next season, with regional friendlies being played on September 7th, 14th and 21st. This series of friendlies has been dubbed the PWR Up Series and will serve as a warm-up to the league season which will get underway on Saturday 5th October

The league will again consist of 9 teams with each side receiving two rest weekends across the campaign.

The full fixture list for the 2024/25 season will be confirmed in due course.