Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Premiership Women's Rugby Season Structure Confirmed for 2024/25

18.06.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Ssnstructure
Picture 1

The Premiership Women’s Rugby structure has been confirmed this morning for the 2024/25 season.

The league season will begin on Saturday 5 October, with the Final being staged on Sunday 16 March 2025, the day after the final round of the 2025 Men’s Guinness Six Nations.

With a shortened league season, pre-season matches will replace the Allianz Cup for next season, with regional friendlies being played on September 7th, 14th and 21st. This series of friendlies has been dubbed the PWR Up Series and will serve as a warm-up to the league season which will get underway on Saturday 5th October

The league will again consist of 9 teams with each side receiving two rest weekends across the campaign.

The full fixture list for the 2024/25 season will be confirmed in due course.

Jamie1

Four Saracens selected to face Japan

Steve Borthwick has named four Saracens in his matchday squad to face Japan on Saturday. Jamie George will captain the side, with Maro Itoje and Ben Earl both starting, and Theo Dan on the bench. “We’re looking forward to the challenge of playing Japan at their National Stadium,” said Borthwick. “Conditions in Tokyo mean we’ll […]

18.06.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Mich1

Five Saracens in England Squad for Under 20's World Championship

Saracens have had five players named in the England squad for the Under 20's World Championship this summer. James Isaacs, Nathan Michelow, Olamide Sodeke, Jack Bracken and Angus Hall will all travel to South Africa. Head coach Mark Mapletoft and assistant coach Andy Titterrell have named their 30-strong personnel for this year’s tournament, with their first […]

18.06.24
In association with
City Index City Index
