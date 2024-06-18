Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Five Saracens in England Squad for Under 20's World Championship

18.06.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Mich1
Mich3

Saracens have had five players named in the England squad for the Under 20's World Championship this summer.

James Isaacs, Nathan Michelow, Olamide Sodeke, Jack Bracken and Angus Hall will all travel to South Africa.

Head coach Mark Mapletoft and assistant coach Andy Titterrell have named their 30-strong personnel for this year’s tournament, with their first match in Pool C against Argentina taking place on Saturday 29 June at Athlone Stadium (13:00 BST kick-off).

Twenty-two current squad members attained caps in the victorious Six Nations Championship recently with 18 of the squad having made senior competitive appearances for their parent clubs in the 2023/24 season. The team boasts 145 cumulative U20 caps, with 27 players progressing through the England Rugby Men’s Pathway with either U17, U18 or U19 caps.

England continue their U20 Championship with pool stage outings against Fiji (4 July, 15:30 BST kick-off) and hosts South Africa (9 July, 18:00 BST kick-off) at Athlone Stadium before the tournament knockout fixtures. Supporters can view England’s pursuit of a fourth U20 Championship this summer with each fixture available to watch live on RugbyPass TV.

Mark Mapletoft said: “Over the last month, we’ve had a block of preparation that has helped our development and planning for the upcoming Championship.

“Recent fixtures against Coventry and Georgia have also afforded us the opportunity to integrate new faces into the fold, seven of which are set for their first competitive caps this summer. I’d like to congratulate Arthur, Cam, Ollie, Jack, Ben, Lucas and Angus and thank them and the squad as whole for their impressive work put in recently.

“Our pool stage fixtures are an exciting bill of opponents with varying styles and approaches to the game that will test our capabilities in a short turnaround between matchdays. The players, staff and I are excited to make the country proud.”

England U20 Men’s 2024 World Rugby U20 Championship fixtures 

Matchday 1 (29 June) - England vs. Argentina – Athlone Stadium - (13:00 BST kick-off)

Matchday 2 (4 July) - England vs. Fiji – Athlone Stadium - (15:30 BST kick-off)

Matchday 3 (9 July) - South Africa vs. England – Athlone Stadium - (18:00 BST kick-off)

Knockout matches

Matchday 4 (Sunday 14 July)

Matchday 5 (final and ranking matches, Friday 19 July)

News

See all news
Epcr1

EPCR Pool Draws for 2024/25 | Information

As previously announced, the pool draws for the 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup tournaments will be staged in Cardiff on Tuesday 2 July. Both draws will be streamed live on epcrugby.com and the event, which will be co-presented by Sarra Elgan and Vincent Pochulu, will start at 11.00 (UK-Irish time) / 12.00 […]

19.06.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Jamie1

Four Saracens selected to face Japan

Steve Borthwick has named four Saracens in his matchday squad to face Japan on Saturday. Jamie George will captain the side, with Maro Itoje and Ben Earl both starting, and Theo Dan on the bench. “We’re looking forward to the challenge of playing Japan at their National Stadium,” said Borthwick. “Conditions in Tokyo mean we’ll […]

18.06.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Mich1

Five Saracens in England Squad for Under 20's World Championship

Saracens have had five players named in the England squad for the Under 20's World Championship this summer. James Isaacs, Nathan Michelow, Olamide Sodeke, Jack Bracken and Angus Hall will all travel to South Africa. Head coach Mark Mapletoft and assistant coach Andy Titterrell have named their 30-strong personnel for this year’s tournament, with their first […]

18.06.24
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners
cross