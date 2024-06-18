Four Saracens selected to face Japan

Steve Borthwick has named four Saracens in his matchday squad to face Japan on Saturday.

Jamie George will captain the side, with Maro Itoje and Ben Earl both starting, and Theo Dan on the bench.

“We’re looking forward to the challenge of playing Japan at their National Stadium,” said Borthwick.

“Conditions in Tokyo mean we’ll need to be accurate, keep our discipline, and maintain a level of intensity in our performance from the first whistle to the last.

“We will need to be at our very best against an opponent who will want to play fast.”

JAPAN v ENGLAND

Saturday 22nd June 2024

National Stadium, Tokyo

Kick-off: 6.50am (BST)

15. George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 9 caps)

14. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, 3 caps)

13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 62 caps) - vice-captain

12. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 24 caps)

11. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 8 caps)

10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 32 caps)

9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 15 caps)

1. Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 5 caps)

2. Jamie George (Saracens, 90 caps) – captain

3. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 112 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 81 caps) - vice-captain

5. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 12 caps)

6. Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 4 caps)

7. Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 35 caps)

8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 30 caps) - vice-captain

Replacements:

16. Theo Dan (Saracens, 12 caps)

17. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 93 caps) - vice-captain

18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 38 caps)

19. Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 30 caps)

20. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 50 caps)

21. Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 6 caps)

22. Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, 2 caps)

23. Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

England’s Summer Series:

Japan v England, Saturday 22 June, National Stadium, kick-off 6.50am BST (RugbyPass TV)

New Zealand v England, Saturday 6 July, Forsyth Barr Stadium, kick-off 8.05am BST (Sky Sports)

New Zealand v England, Saturday 13 July, Eden Park, kick-off 8.05am BST (Sky Sports)