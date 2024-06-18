Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Four Saracens selected to face Japan

Four Saracens selected to face Japan

18.06.24
Jamie1
Jamie2

Steve Borthwick has named four Saracens in his matchday squad to face Japan on Saturday.

Jamie George will captain the side, with Maro Itoje and Ben Earl both starting, and Theo Dan on the bench.

“We’re looking forward to the challenge of playing Japan at their National Stadium,” said Borthwick.

“Conditions in Tokyo mean we’ll need to be accurate, keep our discipline, and maintain a level of intensity in our performance from the first whistle to the last.

“We will need to be at our very best against an opponent who will want to play fast.”

JAPAN v ENGLAND 
Saturday 22nd June 2024
National Stadium, Tokyo
Kick-off: 6.50am (BST)

15. George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 9 caps)
14. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, 3 caps)
13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 62 caps) - vice-captain
12. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 24 caps)
11. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 8 caps)
10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 32 caps)
9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 15 caps)
1. Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 5 caps)
2. Jamie George (Saracens, 90 caps) – captain
3. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 112 caps)
4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 81 caps) - vice-captain
5. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 12 caps)
6. Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 4 caps)
7. Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 35 caps)
8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 30 caps) - vice-captain

Replacements:
16. Theo Dan (Saracens, 12 caps)
17. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 93 caps) - vice-captain
18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 38 caps)
19. Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 30 caps)
20. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 50 caps)
21. Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 6 caps)
22. Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, 2 caps)
23. Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

England’s Summer Series:
Japan v England, Saturday 22 June, National Stadium, kick-off 6.50am BST (RugbyPass TV)
New Zealand v England, Saturday 6 July, Forsyth Barr Stadium, kick-off 8.05am BST (Sky Sports)
New Zealand v England, Saturday 13 July, Eden Park, kick-off 8.05am BST (Sky Sports)

Epcr1

EPCR Pool Draws for 2024/25 | Information

As previously announced, the pool draws for the 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup tournaments will be staged in Cardiff on Tuesday 2 July. Both draws will be streamed live on epcrugby.com and the event, which will be co-presented by Sarra Elgan and Vincent Pochulu, will start at 11.00 (UK-Irish time) / 12.00 […]

19.06.24
18.06.24
Mich1

Five Saracens in England Squad for Under 20's World Championship

Saracens have had five players named in the England squad for the Under 20's World Championship this summer. James Isaacs, Nathan Michelow, Olamide Sodeke, Jack Bracken and Angus Hall will all travel to South Africa. Head coach Mark Mapletoft and assistant coach Andy Titterrell have named their 30-strong personnel for this year’s tournament, with their first […]

18.06.24
