Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
End of Season Message | Phil Morrow

12.06.24
Phil1
Phil2

Every season tells its own story, with many ups and downs along the way, and this one has been no different. Everyone involved can still be incredibly proud of how they have represented themselves in the good times and the tough moments. We firmly believe the progress made will stand us in great stead moving forward.

The season started with the World Cup, and we always take a huge amount of pride in seeing our players on the global stage. Six countries were represented by Saracens players, and watching them is a real joy for us all.

We had a tough start to the campaign down in Exeter, but the character we showed at Kingsholm to go away from home and get a win with so many players in France was a real highlight.

There were some incredible moments throughout the year. It doesn’t get any better than the Showdown in front of over 60,000 fans, and we definitely played some of our best attacking rugby of the season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Other memories include winning in style at The Stoop, beating Exeter at home in January, and then those two wins against Bath and Bristol away from home towards the end of the season.

Off the pitch, the atmosphere at StoneX was phenomenal. Five sell-outs were a massive step forward, and the players always say how much of a difference it makes when it’s a full house.

There has been a lot documented about the leavers this season, people who have given so much to the club on and off the field. Some are moving on to other places, some are retiring after amazing careers, and sadly, some are forced to retire due to injury. We wish all of them success in the future and thank them for everything they gave to the club.

Looking forward, we are massively excited about our squad. The age profile of the squad is exciting, with some incredibly talented young players mixed with some experienced players who have been with the club for the last decade and more. It will be exciting to see them develop as individuals and as a team over the next few seasons.

Below this, we have a talented group of senior academy players. Five of these players made the Championship Team of the Season for their brilliant performances for Ampthill, and many of them will make the transition towards our first team next year.

In our junior pathways, we are incredibly excited about the group coming through. We had the highest numbers in our history of age-grade call-ups to the England squad in recent months, with several of these entering our senior academy next season. Our ‘Built from Within’ strategy is central to the ongoing success of the club, and we thank all our partner schools and partner clubs for their continued efforts and support.

Our academy staff all deserve enormous credit for the work they have done to keep bringing through future talent, and we can’t wait to see the future unfold.

I know many of you will be very much looking forward to seeing Fergus, Sam, Phil, Rhys, and Louie in the Sarries shirt, and we can’t wait to see what they can add to our squad. We are always looking at ways to improve and evolve, so stay tuned to our channels as there may well be some more announcements to come!

The fixtures are due out in mid-July and the lads will be back in pre-season by then, so there are some key dates to get excited about as we continue to build towards the start of the 24/25 campaign.

The Women came up just short in the semi-final of the league but showed exactly how bright the future is by lifting the Allianz Cup.

We had our highest ever attendance for Women’s matches, including over 3,000 for The Duel, which is quickly becoming a staple in the rugby calendar. Scoring the most points in the league showed how exciting this team is to watch, and just like the men, we believe this group has amazing potential.

From a milestone perspective, Sarah, Poppy, Lotte, and Donna all went over 100 appearances, and seeing Sonia lift the cup in her 329th and final Saracens appearance was an amazing moment.

She sums up everything good about this club, and whilst she is retiring from rugby, her work at the High School shows what an incredible person she is and she will always be a part of the club.

The pathway is also really progressing on the Women’s side. Amelia, Chloe, Joia, and Daisy all made their first team debuts and showed how bright the future is.

The Red Roses had another brilliant Six Nations campaign and won the Grand Slam for the third year in a row. With the World Cup on English soil next year, this is an amazingly exciting time for Women’s rugby, and we all can’t wait to see where it can go.

As I’m sure you can tell, I’m very passionate about how the club is evolving, and there is so much to be excited about. We can’t wait to see what the future holds, but for now, enjoy the summer and see you all back at StoneX in September!

Phil Morrow General Manager, Saracens Group

