Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

2024/25 EPCR season and Pool Draws dates confirmed

12.06.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Epcr2
Epcr1

The 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup tournaments will continue with the same pool stage format as last season and will kick off in December with two consecutive rounds of action, followed by Rounds 3 and 4 on consecutive weekends in January 2025.

EPCR is pleased to confirm that the EPCR Challenge Cup final will be played on Friday 23 May next year with the showpiece Investec Champions Cup final set to go ahead the following day on Saturday 24 May.

The pool draws for the 2024/25 tournaments will take place in Cardiff on Tuesday 2 July and will be live streamed on EPCRugby.com. The broadcast will start with the draw for the EPCR Challenge Cup pools at 11.00am UK-Irish / 12.00 Italian-South African time and will be followed at approximately 11.20am UK-Irish / 12.20 Italian-South African time by the draw for the Investec Champions Cup pools.

*2024/25 INVESTEC CHAMPIONS CUP QUALIFIERS

TOP 14: Stade Toulousain, Stade Français Paris, Union Bordeaux-Begles, RC Toulon, Stade Rochelais, Racing 92, Castres Olympique, ASM Clermont Auvergne

United Rugby Championship: Munster Rugby, Vodacom Bulls, Leinster Rugby, Glasgow Warriors, DHL Stormers, Ulster Rugby, Benetton Rugby, Hollywoodbets Sharks

Gallagher Premiership: Northampton Saints, Bath Rugby, Sale Sharks, Saracens, Bristol Bears, Harlequins, Exeter Chiefs, Leicester Tigers

*2024/25 EPCR CHALLENGE CUP QUALIFIERS

TOP 14: Section Paloise, USAP, Lyon, Aviron Bayonnais, Montpellier Hérault Rugby or Grenoble Rugby, RC Vannes

United Rugby Championship: Ospreys, Emirates Lions, Edinburgh Rugby, Connacht Rugby, Cardiff Rugby, Scarlets, Dragons RFC, Zebre Parma

Gallagher Premiership: Gloucester Rugby, Newcastle Falcons

**Invited: Two clubs to be confirmed

2024/25 weekends
Round 1 – 6/7/8 December
Round 2 – 13/14/15 December
Round 3 – 10/11/12 January 2025
Round 4 – 17/18/19 January 2025

Round of 16 – 4/5/6 April 2025

Quarter-finals – 11/12/13 April 2025

Semi-finals – 2/3/4 May
2025 EPCR Challenge Cup final – Principality Stadium, Cardiff; Friday 23 May
2025 Investec Champions Cup final – Principality Stadium, Cardiff; Saturday 24 May

News

See all news
Epcr2

2024/25 EPCR season and Pool Draws dates confirmed

The 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup tournaments will continue with the same pool stage format as last season and will kick off in December with two consecutive rounds of action, followed by Rounds 3 and 4 on consecutive weekends in January 2025. EPCR is pleased to confirm that the EPCR Challenge Cup […]

12.06.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Meb3

2024/25 Seasonal Memberships now on General Sale!

Now we have come to the end of our season, Your Saracens are resting, recuperating and preparing to come back bigger and better than ever before next season... and we want you to be part of that journey. The renewal window has now closed for 2023/24 Members, and therefore new seats have now been released […]

12.06.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Jamie2

Four Saracens named in England squad for Summer Tour

Saracens have had four players called in to the England squad for their tour of Japan and New Zealand this summer. Jamie George will captain the side, with Ben Earl, Theo Dan and Maro Itoje also in the squad. The squad, made up of 20 forwards and 16 backs – will train at Twickenham Stadium on […]

10.06.24
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners
cross