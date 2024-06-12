Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

2024/25 Seasonal Memberships now on General Sale!

12.06.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Meb3
Memb1

Now we have come to the end of our season, Your Saracens are resting, recuperating and preparing to come back bigger and better than ever before next season... and we want you to be part of that journey.

The renewal window has now closed for 2023/24 Members, and therefore new seats have now been released to purchase!

A reminder of what is included within you 2024/25 Saracens Men's Seasonal Membership;

  • Your allocated seat at EVERY home game here at StoneX Stadium, across the Gallagher Premiership, Premiership Rugby Cup and Investec Champions Cup, INCLUDING KNOCK-OUTS!
  • A Seasonal Members-only priority window to purchase additional tickets to all Men's home fixtures at StoneX Stadium at a 25% discount
  • Your equivalent seat at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for THE SHOWDOWN 5, plus 50% off unlimited additional tickets*
  • Additional benefits including;
    • A weekly Seasonal Member newsletter featuring monthly prize draws, competitions and unique content
    • 50% off an annual PRTV subscription
    • Bespoke discounts and offers from our Club partners
    • A one-time 10% discount code for our Saracens online Club Shop
    • International ticket ballot access for England fixtures at Twickenham Stadium

Click here to find out more, and to secure your seat.

