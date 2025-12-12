Our Partners
Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Hundred Club Hospitality Offer - Terms and Conditions
- Offer period: Available for 48 hours only, from 12:00pm on Friday 12 December until 12:00pm on Sunday 14 December.
- Offer details: Purchase two full-price adult hospitality packages in the Hundred Club and receive up to four (4) complimentary U16 spaces.
- Eligibility:
Complimentary spaces apply only to U16s (aged 15 or under on the date of the fixture).
All complimentary U16 spaces must be booked at the same time as the two paying adult spaces.
- Fixture: Offer is valid only for the Saracens v Exeter Chiefs fixture on Saturday 20 December.
- Venue: Offer applies exclusively to the Hundred Club hospitality package.
- Availability: Complimentary U16 spaces are subject to availability and offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
- Non-transferable: This offer is non-transferable, has no cash value, and cannot be combined with any other promotion, discount, or package.
- Booking: All bookings must be made directly via hospitality@saracens.net. A hospitality account manager will confirm your booking on Monday 15 December. All bookings are subject to Saracens’ standard hospitality terms and conditions.
- Changes: Saracens reserves the right to amend or withdraw the offer at any time.
