INJURY UPDATE | September 2023

Here's an update on the current squad as we head towards the start of the Gallagher Premiership season.

Alec Clarey

Is back in training after returning from a neck injury, and is due to return to the matchday squad imminently.

Andy Christie

Had successful surgery on a broken arm and will be back in training in the coming weeks with a view to returning for the start of the Gallagher Premiership campaign.

Cameron Boon

Is being assessed on a back injury to determine the severity.

Hugh Tizard

Requires surgery on his ankle which will keep him out for around four weeks.

Ivan van Zyl

Broke a finger in the win over Nottingham, is expected to be out for around a month.

Josh Hallett

Has had surgery on a foot injury, is aiming to return around Christmas time.

Kapeli Pifeleti

Suffered a shoulder injury in training, assessments currently ongoing.

Mako Vunipola

Due to return to training in the next couple of weeks as he recovers from the back injury which kept him out of the Premiership Final and Rugby World Cup.

Ralph Adams Hale

Is back in training after a shoulder injury and could return in the next two weeks.

Sean Maitland

Back in training soon after the foot injury he suffered in the Premiership Final, is looking to return for the start of the league campaign.