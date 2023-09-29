Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners

INJURY UPDATE | September 2023

29.09.23
In association with
City Index City Index
mako1
injury2]

Here's an update on the current squad as we head towards the start of the Gallagher Premiership season.

Alec Clarey

Is back in training after returning from a neck injury, and is due to return to the matchday squad imminently.

Andy Christie

Had successful surgery on a broken arm and will be back in training in the coming weeks with a view to returning for the start of the Gallagher Premiership campaign.

Cameron Boon

Is being assessed on a back injury to determine the severity.

Hugh Tizard

Requires surgery on his ankle which will keep him out for around four weeks.

Ivan van Zyl

Broke a finger in the win over Nottingham, is expected to be out for around a month.

Josh Hallett

Has had surgery on a foot injury, is aiming to return around Christmas time.

Kapeli Pifeleti

Suffered a shoulder injury in training, assessments currently ongoing.

Mako Vunipola

Due to return to training in the next couple of weeks as he recovers from the back injury which kept him out of the Premiership Final and Rugby World Cup.

Ralph Adams Hale

Is back in training after a shoulder injury and could return in the next two weeks.

Sean Maitland

Back in training soon after the foot injury he suffered in the Premiership Final, is looking to return for the start of the league campaign.

News

See all news
mako1

INJURY UPDATE | September 2023

Here's an update on the current squad as we head towards the start of the Gallagher Premiership season. Alec Clarey Is back in training after returning from a neck injury, and is due to return to the matchday squad imminently. Andy Christie Had successful surgery on a broken arm and will be back in training […]

29.09.23
In association with
City Index City Index
woolfy1

TEAM NEWS | Harlequins v Saracens Men (PRC - Rd 4)

Tom Woolstencroft says there is no better game to continue building momentum as Saracens Men make the journey to The Twickenham Stoop to take on Harlequins in the next round of The Premiership Rugby Cup on Sunday. The Men in Black head across London to face their local rivals for the first derby of the […]

29.09.23
In association with
City Index City Index
acrd2

TEAM NEWS | Loughborough Lightning vs Saracens Women (AC - RD 2)

Back row Sharifa Kasolo feels that her side can take confidence from their previous matches against Loughborough, heading into round two of the Allianz Cup. Last weekend, Sarries suffered an opening night defeat to Harlequins at StoneX. However, with a large number of youngsters making their senior debuts for the club, Kasolo believes that the […]

29.09.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners