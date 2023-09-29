Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Travel Information | England Women vs Canada Women

29.09.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
travel to stonex
Saracens v Ealing TrailfindersGreene King Championship

We're looking forward to welcoming you to StoneX Stadium tomorrow for the women's international between England and Canada.

Here's all the information you need before you make your way to the stadium.

PLEASE NOTE THERE IS NO TRAIN SERVICE TO MILL HILL BROADWAY (THAMESLINK) DUE TO ASLEF STRIKE ACTION.

Getting to StoneX Stadium is quick and simple. StoneX Stadium is accessible via a number of different transport facilities including Thameslink Train to Mill Hill Broadway (note strike action this weekend), Underground to Mill Hill East, bus services 221/113 or via car. StoneX Stadium is accessible within 25-minutes of Central London and from afar!

Travelling by Train:

The nearest station to StoneX Stadium is Mill Hill Broadway, a 5 minute taxi journey from StoneX Stadium. It is only 17 minutes to Mill Hill Broadway from King’s Cross St Pancras, or 20 minutes from Farringdon. Matchday shuttle buses also run from this location.

Travelling by Tube:

Mill Hill East tube station on the Northern Line, is a 7 minute taxi journey to the Stadium.  Matchday shuttle buses also run from this location.

Travelling by Bus:

The 221 route runs from Edgware bus station to Turnpike Lane station. Alight at the Copthall Sports Centre for the Stadium, which is a 5 minute walk away.

The 113 Bus route runs from Edgware Bus Station to Marble Arch. Alight at Five Ways Corner for StoneX Stadium, which is a 10 minute walk away.

Matchday Shuttle Bus:

Saracens run a free matchday shuttle bus service from Mill Hill East and Edgware London Underground Stations as well as Mill Hill Broadway National Rail Station.

Services run approximately every ten minutes from each of these stations, starting from 12:25, the last shuttle is at 19:00. The shuttle will drop you a two-minute walk from StoneX Stadium. Saracens’ Pioneers will be present at all Stations should you require assistance.

Travelling by Car:

StoneX Stadium is just 400 metres from Junction 2 of the M1, 12 minutes inside the M25 and right next to the North Circular Road.

The A1(M) runs from the North of England down into north London, via nearby towns such as Stevenage, Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield.

The A406 (the North Circular Road) runs through north London and links west and east London together.

The M1 runs from the North of England into north London, via Luton and Watford.

Fans wishing to park on a matchday must purchase a parking ticket online prior to attending the fixture (subject to availability). Parking is still available at Middlesex University and can be purchased here.

Please note that parking tickets are print at home tickets only and cannot be downloaded to your Apple or Google wallet. To purchase a parking ticket please click the ‘Paid Parking’ button below.

mako1

INJURY UPDATE | September 2023

Here's an update on the current squad as we head towards the start of the Gallagher Premiership season. Alec Clarey Is back in training after returning from a neck injury, and is due to return to the matchday squad imminently. Andy Christie Had successful surgery on a broken arm and will be back in training […]

29.09.23
In association with
City Index City Index
29.09.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
woolfy1

TEAM NEWS | Harlequins v Saracens Men (PRC - Rd 4)

Tom Woolstencroft says there is no better game to continue building momentum as Saracens Men make the journey to The Twickenham Stoop to take on Harlequins in the next round of The Premiership Rugby Cup on Sunday. The Men in Black head across London to face their local rivals for the first derby of the […]

29.09.23
In association with
City Index City Index

