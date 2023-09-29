Travel Information | England Women vs Canada Women

We're looking forward to welcoming you to StoneX Stadium tomorrow for the women's international between England and Canada.

Here's all the information you need before you make your way to the stadium.

PLEASE NOTE THERE IS NO TRAIN SERVICE TO MILL HILL BROADWAY (THAMESLINK) DUE TO ASLEF STRIKE ACTION.

Getting to StoneX Stadium is quick and simple. StoneX Stadium is accessible via a number of different transport facilities including Thameslink Train to Mill Hill Broadway (note strike action this weekend), Underground to Mill Hill East, bus services 221/113 or via car. StoneX Stadium is accessible within 25-minutes of Central London and from afar!

Travelling by Train:

The nearest station to StoneX Stadium is Mill Hill Broadway, a 5 minute taxi journey from StoneX Stadium. It is only 17 minutes to Mill Hill Broadway from King’s Cross St Pancras, or 20 minutes from Farringdon. Matchday shuttle buses also run from this location.

Travelling by Tube:

Mill Hill East tube station on the Northern Line, is a 7 minute taxi journey to the Stadium. Matchday shuttle buses also run from this location.

Travelling by Bus:

The 221 route runs from Edgware bus station to Turnpike Lane station. Alight at the Copthall Sports Centre for the Stadium, which is a 5 minute walk away.

The 113 Bus route runs from Edgware Bus Station to Marble Arch. Alight at Five Ways Corner for StoneX Stadium, which is a 10 minute walk away.

Matchday Shuttle Bus:

Saracens run a free matchday shuttle bus service from Mill Hill East and Edgware London Underground Stations as well as Mill Hill Broadway National Rail Station.

Services run approximately every ten minutes from each of these stations, starting from 12:25, the last shuttle is at 19:00. The shuttle will drop you a two-minute walk from StoneX Stadium. Saracens’ Pioneers will be present at all Stations should you require assistance.

Travelling by Car:

StoneX Stadium is just 400 metres from Junction 2 of the M1, 12 minutes inside the M25 and right next to the North Circular Road.

The A1(M) runs from the North of England down into north London, via nearby towns such as Stevenage, Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield.

The A406 (the North Circular Road) runs through north London and links west and east London together.

The M1 runs from the North of England into north London, via Luton and Watford.

Fans wishing to park on a matchday must purchase a parking ticket online prior to attending the fixture (subject to availability). Parking is still available at Middlesex University and can be purchased here.

Please note that parking tickets are print at home tickets only and cannot be downloaded to your Apple or Google wallet. To purchase a parking ticket please click the ‘Paid Parking’ button below.