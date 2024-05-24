Juan Figallo to leave Saracens

Saracens can today confirm that Juan Figallo will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

The club stalwart, who has had enormous success as a player and coach will now depart for a new challenge once the 2023/24 campaign comes to a close.

‘Chipi’ made 96 appearances for the club between 2014 and 2020, the most successful era in the history of Saracens.

He was involved in three Premiership titles and three European trophies as well as lifting al LV= Cup in a trophy-filled career.

His glittering international career included 33 caps for Argentina across three World Cups in 2011, 2015 and 2019 showing his incredible consistency at the highest level.

After retiring he took on a coaching role with the Women’s team, and guided them to the Premier 15s title in 2022 with a memorable win over Exeter Chiefs in the final.

He also started coaching Ampthill in the Championship as he looked to bring through the next generation of Sarries stars, and has been coaching the Saracens first team as well showing his vast experience at the top level.

Figallo had these words for everyone associated with Saracens.

“10 years… I have been at Saracens for nearly a third of my life. We came as a young couple, newlyweds, and a decade later we are leaving as a family of five and a dog.

I grew up here as a man, a player and most recently a coach.

I just want to thank the players for helping me in the transition to this new role, to all the staff for the help and guidance and also I want to thank the Saracens supporters for being as incredible as you are.

My time at Saracens has come to an end physically but my love and support will always be here.

Thank you, Gracias, Merci!”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall paid tribute to Figallo’s influence at Saracens.

“Juan is an incredible person who is respected by everyone and will be missed by us all. He has made an enormous contribution to our club both as a player and as a coach. He is passionate, selfless and loyal and has a great future in coaching.

We thank him for all he has contributed and wish him, Trini, Balti, Francisca and Benji happiness as they return home.”