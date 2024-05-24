Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Juan Figallo to leave Saracens

24.05.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Chip1
Chipi2

Saracens can today confirm that Juan Figallo will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

The club stalwart, who has had enormous success as a player and coach will now depart for a new challenge once the 2023/24 campaign comes to a close.

‘Chipi’ made 96 appearances for the club between 2014 and 2020, the most successful era in the history of Saracens.

He was involved in three Premiership titles and three European trophies as well as lifting al LV= Cup in a trophy-filled career.

His glittering international career included 33 caps for Argentina across three World Cups in 2011, 2015 and 2019 showing his incredible consistency at the highest level.

After retiring he took on a coaching role with the Women’s team, and guided them to the Premier 15s title in 2022 with a memorable win over Exeter Chiefs in the final.

He also started coaching Ampthill in the Championship as he looked to bring through the next generation of Sarries stars, and has been coaching the Saracens first team as well showing his vast experience at the top level.

Figallo had these words for everyone associated with Saracens.

“10 years… I have been at Saracens for nearly a third of my life. We came as a young couple, newlyweds, and a decade later we are leaving as a family of five and a dog.

I grew up here as a man, a player and most recently a coach.

I just want to thank the players for helping me in the transition to this new role, to all the staff for the help and guidance and also I want to thank the Saracens supporters for being as incredible as you are.

My time at Saracens has come to an end physically but my love and support will always be here.

Thank you, Gracias, Merci!”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall paid tribute to Figallo’s influence at Saracens.

“Juan is an incredible person who is respected by everyone and will be missed by us all. He has made an enormous contribution to our club both as a player and as a coach. He is passionate, selfless and loyal and has a great future in coaching.

We thank him for all he has contributed and wish him, Trini, Balti, Francisca and Benji happiness as they return home.”

News

See all news
Chip1

Juan Figallo to leave Saracens

Saracens can today confirm that Juan Figallo will be leaving the club at the end of the season. The club stalwart, who has had enormous success as a player and coach will now depart for a new challenge once the 2023/24 campaign comes to a close. ‘Chipi’ made 96 appearances for the club between 2014 […]

24.05.24
In association with
City Index City Index
R17 Prev

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Gloucester-Hartpury (Allianz PWR Rd 17)

Second-row Emma Taylor is expecting a physical battle against table-toppers Gloucester-Hartpury on Saturday. Saracens Women return to StoneX Stadium for the final time in the regular season, knowing that they could potentially seal a home semi-final berth. They'll be coming up against a Gloucester-Hartpury side though who are unbeaten this season and have secured top […]

24.05.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Egbaran

SQUAD UPDATE | Saracens Mavericks

Saracens Mavericks can confirm that attacker Sophie Egbaran has joined the club for the remainder of the 2024 season. The Goal Attacker was formally part of the Wasps pathway system and has since played for Central Warriors, where she was named U21 NPL Player of the Season in 2023, and Loughborough Lightning in the NPL. […]

23.05.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook

Partners

See all partners
cross