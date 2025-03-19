Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
TRAVEL TO TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM

WHEN TRAVELLING BY TRAIN

There are several stations within walking distance of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, including White Hart Lane, Seven Sisters, Tottenham Hale and Northumberland Park.

Please note, Greater Anglia trains will be affected on Saturday meaning buses will replace trains between Audley End/Stansted Airport/Hertford East & Broxbourne.

Supporters are advised to use TFL’s Journey Planer for all of the latest travel advice, and you are encouraged to leave plenty of time for your journey to The Showdown 5. 

Stations: 

White Hart Lane (London Overground services to and from London Liverpool Street and Enfield Town): approx. 5 mins walk to stadium and about 500 steps. 

Northumberland Park (Abellio Greater Anglia services): approx. 10 mins walk to the stadium and about 1,000 steps.

Tottenham Hale (Victoria line and Abellio Greater Anglia services): approx. 25 mins walk to the stadium and roughly 2,500 steps.

Seven Sisters (Victoria line and London Overground): approx. 30 mins walk to the stadium and around 3,000 steps.
ROAD CLOSURES
Please note that some roads closest to the stadium will be closed before, during and immediately after the match to make it safe for spectators, local residents and businesses and to ensure emergency services can access the area.

A number of side roads around the stadium are closed to general traffic access, from two hours before, during and up to one hour post-match. No vehicles other than emergency services and local residents/businesses or vehicles with the necessary permits are allowed to access the road closure zone.
WHEN TRAVELLING BY SHUTTLE BUS

The stadium currently provides a free pre-booked shuttle bus service, which is accessible and available for all supporters.  This service provides a high capacity, high frequency service between the stadium and Alexandra Palace (Great Northern Services) and Wood Green (Piccadilly Line) stations.

WHEN TRAVELLING BY BUS

The stadium is well-served by TfL buses, albeit with some services diverted during the road closure period.

Bus diversions will be minimised, so they are back operating on the High Road as soon as possible after the event.

Before and during the event, services that normally run up and down the High Road (149, 259, 279 and 349) are diverted to the east of the stadium at Lansdowne Road, rejoining the High Road at the Northumberland Park junction.

Post-event, services are diverted west of the stadium via Bruce Grove and the A10.

WHEN TRAVELLING BY BIKE

We encourage spectators to cycle to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.  There is ample cycle parking around the stadium and at the Tottenham Community Sports Centre and St Francis De Sales School, with capacity for 220 bicycles across the two sites.

Cycle Superhighway 1 begins on Church Road immediately opposite the stadium and runs to Liverpool Street station.

There is both on-street and off-street cycle parking provided in the local area around the stadium.

WHEN TRAVELLING BY TAXI/PRIVATE HIRE

Event day road closures prevent fans from being dropped-off or picked-up close to the stadium. If you need to use a taxi or private hire vehicle, we recommend you are dropped-off and / or picked-up at least a 15-minute walk (0.5m) away from the stadium and that you use main roads heading north or south of the stadium.

PARKING AT TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM

There is no public car park at the Stadium, which is also within a large Controlled Parking Zone (CPZ).

The only limited car parking left available to purchase is at Dukes Academy, which can be secured for £25 a spot.

Road closures on Saturday 23rd March 2024 also mean that, if you choose to travel by car, you will not be able to exit any car parking facility within the road closure area for one hour after the event finishes.

