TRAVEL TO TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM

There are several stations within walking distance of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, including White Hart Lane, Seven Sisters, Tottenham Hale and Northumberland Park.

Please note, Greater Anglia trains will be affected on Saturday meaning buses will replace trains between Audley End/Stansted Airport/Hertford East & Broxbourne.

Supporters are advised to use TFL’s Journey Planer for all of the latest travel advice, and you are encouraged to leave plenty of time for your journey to The Showdown 5.

Stations: