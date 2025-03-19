Our Partners
Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
TRAVEL TO TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM
WHEN TRAVELLING BY TRAIN
There are several stations within walking distance of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, including White Hart Lane, Seven Sisters, Tottenham Hale and Northumberland Park.
Please note, Greater Anglia trains will be affected on Saturday meaning buses will replace trains between Audley End/Stansted Airport/Hertford East & Broxbourne.
Supporters are advised to use TFL’s Journey Planer for all of the latest travel advice, and you are encouraged to leave plenty of time for your journey to The Showdown 5.
Stations:
Northumberland Park (Abellio Greater Anglia services): approx. 10 mins walk to the stadium and about 1,000 steps.
Tottenham Hale (Victoria line and Abellio Greater Anglia services): approx. 25 mins walk to the stadium and roughly 2,500 steps.
Seven Sisters (Victoria line and London Overground): approx. 30 mins walk to the stadium and around 3,000 steps.
ROAD CLOSURES
A number of side roads around the stadium are closed to general traffic access, from two hours before, during and up to one hour post-match. No vehicles other than emergency services and local residents/businesses or vehicles with the necessary permits are allowed to access the road closure zone.
WHEN TRAVELLING BY SHUTTLE BUS
The stadium currently provides a free pre-booked shuttle bus service, which is accessible and available for all supporters. This service provides a high capacity, high frequency service between the stadium and Alexandra Palace (Great Northern Services) and Wood Green (Piccadilly Line) stations.
WHEN TRAVELLING BY BUS
The stadium is well-served by TfL buses, albeit with some services diverted during the road closure period.
Bus diversions will be minimised, so they are back operating on the High Road as soon as possible after the event.
Before and during the event, services that normally run up and down the High Road (149, 259, 279 and 349) are diverted to the east of the stadium at Lansdowne Road, rejoining the High Road at the Northumberland Park junction.
Post-event, services are diverted west of the stadium via Bruce Grove and the A10.
WHEN TRAVELLING BY BIKE
We encourage spectators to cycle to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. There is ample cycle parking around the stadium and at the Tottenham Community Sports Centre and St Francis De Sales School, with capacity for 220 bicycles across the two sites.
Cycle Superhighway 1 begins on Church Road immediately opposite the stadium and runs to Liverpool Street station.
There is both on-street and off-street cycle parking provided in the local area around the stadium.
WHEN TRAVELLING BY TAXI/PRIVATE HIRE
Event day road closures prevent fans from being dropped-off or picked-up close to the stadium. If you need to use a taxi or private hire vehicle, we recommend you are dropped-off and / or picked-up at least a 15-minute walk (0.5m) away from the stadium and that you use main roads heading north or south of the stadium.
PARKING AT TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM
There is no public car park at the Stadium, which is also within a large Controlled Parking Zone (CPZ).
The only limited car parking left available to purchase is at Dukes Academy, which can be secured for £25 a spot.
Road closures on Saturday 23rd March 2024 also mean that, if you choose to travel by car, you will not be able to exit any car parking facility within the road closure area for one hour after the event finishes.