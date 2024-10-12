Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
MATCH REACTION | Alex Austerberry (PWR Rd 2)

13.10.24
Saracens Women V Ealing Trailfinders Women 103

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry was delighted with his side’s performance in yesterday’s victory over Sale.

After a rocky start, Saracens grew into the match, scoring eight tries in the process and Austerberry was pleased with how his side came through the test against a physical Sale side.

“There were some outstanding passages of play. We invited pressure on ourselves at the start but then grew into the game in challenging conditions. Some of the free-flowing rugby we showed was really impressive. Fair credit to Sale, it’s always a challenge up at their place and they put you under real physical pressure, but we found a way to deal with their threats. Sale are a side that really make you have to earn your points, so to come away with the full five points is very pleasing. There were some outstanding elements in that performance.”

There were plenty of impressive performances across the park, with Sydney Gregson starring on her return from injury and Leanne Infante controlling things from scrum-half

Austerberry credited both for how they performed on the day.

“I thought Sydney was outstanding, especially with her yards she made through contact. She was popping up through the middle and constantly looking for work. Leanne was impressive as well. She’s a proven high-quality operator. She brings quality to the field in terms of the options and the consistency she brings to the match as well. It’s pleasing to have them back in. We’ve got some real selection headaches coming up but that’s a good thing with people playing well. This season is going to be tough and we’re going to need our whole squad to help us get through it.”

A feature of these opening rounds has been the impressive performances of several of the Sarries young guns, with Austerberry highlighting that their level of performance has come as no surprise to those within the camp.

“From the outside it may be a surprise that some of these young players are performing as well as they are, but it isn’t a surprise to us. We saw them show this form in the cup last season and they’ve got the confidence to bring their game to the party at this level too. I thought Joia Bennett was brilliant today and Lucy Lawford-Wilby made her PWR debut too which is a big moment. We’ve always had a history of youngsters coming through the club and we’ve got a really healthy crop of talented players coming through at the moment. They are having big impacts on games already and that’s great to see.”

Another set of youngsters got themselves amongst the points too, with Daisy Fitzgerald going over on her league debut and Jemma-Jo Linkins scoring her first two tries in Saracens colours.

Alongside another composed display from Amelia MacDougall at fly-half, Austerberry believes that his young crop of players can make a big impact in the coming weeks and months.

“It was great for Daisy to get that try. Our hookers like to score tries so it looks like she’s caught that bug early! Amelia was great as well. She’s looking more and more composed every week and her kicking off the tee was strong as well. Jemma-Jo is another youngster coming through as well and she got over for her first two tries and did some exceptional things on the pitch. It’s really exciting that these players are coming through and making meaningful impacts on matches in the league.”

Screenshot 2024 10 13 At 16.30.01

MATCH REPORT | Harlequins 17-10 Saracens Men

Saracens Men suffered their first defeat of the Gallagher Premiership season as they were beaten 17-10 by Harlequins at The Twickenham Stoop. In a fiery London derby which was played with test match intensity, the Men in Black had plenty of chances but were punished by their local rivals for not taking them and left […]

13.10.24
