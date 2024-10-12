MATCH REACTION | Alex Austerberry (PWR Rd 2)

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry was delighted with his side’s performance in yesterday’s victory over Sale.

After a rocky start, Saracens grew into the match, scoring eight tries in the process and Austerberry was pleased with how his side came through the test against a physical Sale side.

“There were some outstanding passages of play. We invited pressure on ourselves at the start but then grew into the game in challenging conditions. Some of the free-flowing rugby we showed was really impressive. Fair credit to Sale, it’s always a challenge up at their place and they put you under real physical pressure, but we found a way to deal with their threats. Sale are a side that really make you have to earn your points, so to come away with the full five points is very pleasing. There were some outstanding elements in that performance.”

There were plenty of impressive performances across the park, with Sydney Gregson starring on her return from injury and Leanne Infante controlling things from scrum-half

Austerberry credited both for how they performed on the day.

“I thought Sydney was outstanding, especially with her yards she made through contact. She was popping up through the middle and constantly looking for work. Leanne was impressive as well. She’s a proven high-quality operator. She brings quality to the field in terms of the options and the consistency she brings to the match as well. It’s pleasing to have them back in. We’ve got some real selection headaches coming up but that’s a good thing with people playing well. This season is going to be tough and we’re going to need our whole squad to help us get through it.”

A feature of these opening rounds has been the impressive performances of several of the Sarries young guns, with Austerberry highlighting that their level of performance has come as no surprise to those within the camp.

“From the outside it may be a surprise that some of these young players are performing as well as they are, but it isn’t a surprise to us. We saw them show this form in the cup last season and they’ve got the confidence to bring their game to the party at this level too. I thought Joia Bennett was brilliant today and Lucy Lawford-Wilby made her PWR debut too which is a big moment. We’ve always had a history of youngsters coming through the club and we’ve got a really healthy crop of talented players coming through at the moment. They are having big impacts on games already and that’s great to see.”

Another set of youngsters got themselves amongst the points too, with Daisy Fitzgerald going over on her league debut and Jemma-Jo Linkins scoring her first two tries in Saracens colours.

Alongside another composed display from Amelia MacDougall at fly-half, Austerberry believes that his young crop of players can make a big impact in the coming weeks and months.

“It was great for Daisy to get that try. Our hookers like to score tries so it looks like she’s caught that bug early! Amelia was great as well. She’s looking more and more composed every week and her kicking off the tee was strong as well. Jemma-Jo is another youngster coming through as well and she got over for her first two tries and did some exceptional things on the pitch. It’s really exciting that these players are coming through and making meaningful impacts on matches in the league.”