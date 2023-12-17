MATCH REACTION | Lewis Sones (PWR Rd-5)

Saracens Women’s assistant coach Lewis Sones was pleased with how his side responded, as they secured a big victory against Leicester Tigers, despite a slow start.

The Midlands side led in the first quarter, before Sarries put their foot to the accelerator, with Sones explaining that he was pleased with how his side had corrected things in the second period.

“It wasn’t the start we really wanted, and we were a bit slow getting out of the blocks. Massive credit to the team though. In the second half, we corrected it, and we were really clinical in periods which bodes well going into next week.”

It was the driving maul that helped keep Sarries in the game in the first 20 minutes, before they opened up in the second half. Six of the tries came from the backline, who showed how formidable they can be and Sones was happy with the number of attacking weapons his side currently have at their disposal.

“It’s a great weapon to have in terms of the quality we’ve got in the back, but in the same vein, it’s giving our backs a really good platform. Six of the tries came from the backs which is a great balance. We’ve got a lot of weapons throughout the squad, which is a real positive.”

It was also a landmark day for Sydney Gregson, who marked her 50th appearance for the club with a brace of tries. Sones credited the centre for how much she has grown in a Saracens shirt, as she continued her superb form at the start of the season.

“I said to Syd after the match that I’m massively proud of where she’s come from and where she’s got to in this club. She’s matured into a real leader on the pitch in her actions and she put in a great performance to mark her 50th appearance. Hopefully there will be many more to come.”

Scotland international Beth Blacklock was one of three debutants in the Saracens side in Leicester, and Sones was pleased to see the summer recruit get her first minutes in Saracens colours, having recovered from an early injury setback.

“It was a great start for the three of them. They’ve all been working really hard in training. Beth was really unfortunate to pick up an injury in pre-season, but she’s come back in and been training really well, so it was great to see her out there today and for her to show what she can do. “

Former Worcester pair Carmen Tremelling and Tori Sellors also made their debuts, with Sones explaining that the pair had earnt their opportunities after some impressive showings in training.

“The same goes for Carmen as well. She’s been plugging away in training and really pushing hard in every session, so it was great to see her out there. With Tori as well. she’s an exciting young talent who is only going to grow with the experienced scrum-halves she has around her, so it was great for her to get some minutes today.”

Next week, Saracens return to StoneX for the Christmas Cracker against Bristol Bears. Sones has challenged his side to tighten up their basics in training this week, as they prepare to go head-to-head with last season’s semi-finalists.

“Ultimately, next week is going to be a massive challenge and will give us a really good indicator of where we are as a side. Training wise, it’s going to be much of the same and we’ll be looking at tightening up some of those basics. The physicality battle is going to be key, but we’re all really excited to rip into it.”