Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

MATCH REPORT | Bristol Bears 35-10 Saracens Women (PWR Rd 14)

10.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Rep
Rep2

Saracens Women ended up on the wrong side of the result, as Bristol Bears pulled clear to secure a comprehensive victory at Shaftesbury Park.

Sarries can have no complaints about the result, as Bristol continued to attack with intent throughout, putting Alex Austerberry’s side under constant pressure.

Saracens were looking for a fast start but instead, they came out to an onslaught from the Bears, who pounced on ill-discipline to build pressure and momentum.

With less than 5 minutes on the clock, the Bears had their first as Phoebe Murray latched onto an offload to run in under the posts and they had a second shortly after, as Reneeqa Bonner found space out wide to run in and leave Sarries with an uphill battle.

Bristol were attacking with freedom and this point, but a superb Sarries defensive effort forced a knock-on, as they looked to find a way into the match.

With the scrum working in unison, the front-row were able to secure multiple penalties against the Bears, allowing Zoe Harrison to kick her side out of danger.

Sarries still needed a spark though and they found one as May Campbell and Georgia Evans burst free from a clever lineout move.

Sarries continued to work their way into the Bears 22, but a knock-on halted their charge.

A response duly followed though from a quickly taken penalty. With Infante sharp to opportunity, she released Campbell who found Evans to power over and reduce the deficit.

It was proving to be a tough afternoon for Sarries, but Donna Rose was continuing to put herself about in defence, with a series of huge tackles to force the Bears backwards.

Harrison then cut the gap to 4 with a well-struck penalty, before Paige Farries tracked back to snuff out another Bears attack.

If Sarries were looking for a fast start in the second-half, they were unable to find out, as consecutive penalties allowed the Bears to work their way into the 22, with Lark Atkin-Davies then crossing from a maul to increase the lead.

It was all Bristol again at this point, as Sarries were unable to find the momentum they craved to find a way back into the contest.

With penalties again coming back to haunt the side, Bristol rode out the Sarries attacking pressure and then worked their way back into the 22, with Aitchison chipping through for Murray to score her second of the afternoon.

Alex Austerberry's side then lost Bryony Field to a yellow card, as the pressure built up.

Sarries continued to stick to task in defence though, as they marshalled the threats of the Bears upfront, but they were unable to find a killer blow of their own that would have drawn them back into the contest.

Grace Moore added impetus from the bench with a crucial turnover in midfield, but Sarries were never able to make the most of the half opportunities that came their way.

A scrum deep inside the Bears 22 looked to be something to build from, but again, poor execution came back to haunt the side.

In the end, it was the Bears who would have the final say, as Bonner ran in out wide for her second, to hand the Bristolians a big victory.

This is by no means a season-defining game though for Alex Austerberry’s side. With the Six Nations break and cup action to follow, they will know that they need to use the frustration of this afternoon and channel it into their performance when Allianz PWR action resumes in May.

News

See all news
Packer Eng

Nine Sarries Women named in Six Nations Squad

Red Roses head coach John Mitchell has named nine Saracens in his 2024 Six Nations squad, which will be captained by Saracens back-row Marlie Packer. The Saracens co-captain will reach the outstanding accolade of 100 caps when she next takes to the field for her country. There are first Six Nations call-ups for uncapped trio […]

11.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Showd33

The Showdown 4 | 55,000 Tickets Sold!

With less than two weeks to go 'till the big one, you guessed it, we have reached yet ANOTHER milestone! We are excited to announce that over 55,000 tickets have now been SOLD for The Showdown 4, meaning 90% of the stadium is now GONE! In case you missed it, we will be heading to […]

11.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners