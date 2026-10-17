MATCH REPORT | Connacht 45 - 36 Saracens Men (EPCR R1)

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Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
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MATCH REPORT | Connacht 45 - 36 Saracens Men (EPCR R1)

17.10.26
Screenshot 2026 10 17 at 19.59.59
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Sarracens and Connacht trade blows in thirteen try Galway thriller

Saracens were beaten in a thirteen try thriller in Galway, with Connacht holding off a late Sarries response in the Investec Champions Cup.

Both sides scored freely at Dexcom Stadium, but Connacht’s ability to carve through the defensive line proved the difference.

Under a dry, sunny sky with the sun setting over Galway, the Original Club of North London made the brighter start. Inside the first six minutes, Sione Va’enuku carried the ball back against the grain from close range to cross the whitewash, and the conversion followed.

Saracens quickly doubled their advantage. Elliot Daly gathered a bouncing ball and found Noah Caluori in space, and he walked in for a try that went unconverted.

Connacht hit back before the 20 minute mark. Cian Prendergast was awarded a short range try after a TMO review, and with the extras added, the hosts were within five points.

They were level soon after. The hosts kept the ball alive through a string of offloads before Cathal Forde dotted down in the corner, and the sides were all square.

Connacht then took the lead. A rolling maul from a lineout ended with Shamus Hurley-Langton crashing over, and the conversion put the hosts seven points clear.

However, Saracens struck back right at the end of the half. Ben Earl burst through the line, and a cynical penalty saw Hurley-Langton shown a yellow card. Nick Tompkins then threw a dummy and got over, and the conversion left the sides level at the break.

The second half could not have started worse. Within minutes of the restart, Prendergast broke through the defensive line for his second, and Connacht were seven points clear once more.

Saracens responded quickly. Great interplay down the wing allowed Rotimi Segun to run it in from range, leaving Sarries two points behind.

Connacht struck again just two minutes later. They spun the ball wide, and Ciaran Frawley broke through the defence to restore a nine point cushion.

Sarries refused to fall away. Attacking from a Connacht penalty on their own try line, Va’enuku powered over from close range for his second of the afternoon, and the conversion made it a two point game on the hour mark.

However, Connacht went again. A half break down the wing and a ball back inside found Caolin Blade, who was tackled just short but reached out to ground the ball.

Things then went from bad to worse for the visitors. Another break through the defensive line allowed Frawley to score under the posts, and with the extras added, Connacht were 14 points clear.

Saracens kept pushing, and their reward came in the dying embers. Quick passes in the face of a fast defence got the ball into the hands of Daly, who ran it in for his second try involvement of the day. It was not enough to change the outcome, but it capped a spirited response from the visitors.

Credit to Connacht, whose pace and finishing in broken play made the difference in a high-quality contest.

Saracens now turn their attention to PREM Rugby, with a trip to Harlequins at The Stoop on Sunday 25th October offering the next chance to put things right.

Don't miss your chance to see the Men in Black at our next home game vs Newcastle Redbulls on Halloween for a spooky surprise. Get your tickets HERE!

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Screenshot 2026 10 17 at 19.59.59
17.10.26

MATCH REPORT | Connacht 45 - 36 Saracens Men (EPCR R1)

Sarracens and Connacht trade blows in thirteen try Galway thriller Saracens were beaten in a thirteen try thriller in Galway, with Connacht holding off a late Sarries response in the Investec Champions Cup. Both sides scored freely at Dexcom Stadium, but Connacht’s ability to carve through the defensive line proved the difference. Under a dry, […]

Saracens Women v Exeter Chiefs Women
17.10.26

MATCH REPORT | SARACENS WOMEN 46 - 19 EXETER CHIEFS (CUP R5)

Saracens book home semi-final spot with statement win over Exeter Chiefs Saracens Women secured a home semi-final in the PWR Jaecoo Next Gen Cup with a commanding round five victory over Exeter Chiefs at StoneX Stadium, in a game that also saw Akina Gondwe make her long-awaited return from injury and Beth Wilcocks earn her […]

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HEADER TEAM NEWS
16.10.26

TEAM NEWS | Connacht Rugby vs. Saracens Men (EPCR R1)

Owen Farrell returns at fly-half as Saracens prepare for their Investec Champions Cup opener against Connacht on Saturday. Saracens Men begin their Investec Champions Cup campaign on Saturday afternoon as they travel to Ireland to face Connacht at Dexcom Stadium (17:30 KO). Farrell starts in the number 10 shirt, partnering Tomos Williams at scrum-half, while […]

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