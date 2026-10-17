MATCH REPORT | Connacht 45 - 36 Saracens Men (EPCR R1)

Sarracens and Connacht trade blows in thirteen try Galway thriller

Saracens were beaten in a thirteen try thriller in Galway, with Connacht holding off a late Sarries response in the Investec Champions Cup.

Both sides scored freely at Dexcom Stadium, but Connacht’s ability to carve through the defensive line proved the difference.

Under a dry, sunny sky with the sun setting over Galway, the Original Club of North London made the brighter start. Inside the first six minutes, Sione Va’enuku carried the ball back against the grain from close range to cross the whitewash, and the conversion followed.

Saracens quickly doubled their advantage. Elliot Daly gathered a bouncing ball and found Noah Caluori in space, and he walked in for a try that went unconverted.

Connacht hit back before the 20 minute mark. Cian Prendergast was awarded a short range try after a TMO review, and with the extras added, the hosts were within five points.

They were level soon after. The hosts kept the ball alive through a string of offloads before Cathal Forde dotted down in the corner, and the sides were all square.

Connacht then took the lead. A rolling maul from a lineout ended with Shamus Hurley-Langton crashing over, and the conversion put the hosts seven points clear.

However, Saracens struck back right at the end of the half. Ben Earl burst through the line, and a cynical penalty saw Hurley-Langton shown a yellow card. Nick Tompkins then threw a dummy and got over, and the conversion left the sides level at the break.

The second half could not have started worse. Within minutes of the restart, Prendergast broke through the defensive line for his second, and Connacht were seven points clear once more.

Saracens responded quickly. Great interplay down the wing allowed Rotimi Segun to run it in from range, leaving Sarries two points behind.

Connacht struck again just two minutes later. They spun the ball wide, and Ciaran Frawley broke through the defence to restore a nine point cushion.

Sarries refused to fall away. Attacking from a Connacht penalty on their own try line, Va’enuku powered over from close range for his second of the afternoon, and the conversion made it a two point game on the hour mark.

However, Connacht went again. A half break down the wing and a ball back inside found Caolin Blade, who was tackled just short but reached out to ground the ball.

Things then went from bad to worse for the visitors. Another break through the defensive line allowed Frawley to score under the posts, and with the extras added, Connacht were 14 points clear.

Saracens kept pushing, and their reward came in the dying embers. Quick passes in the face of a fast defence got the ball into the hands of Daly, who ran it in for his second try involvement of the day. It was not enough to change the outcome, but it capped a spirited response from the visitors.

Credit to Connacht, whose pace and finishing in broken play made the difference in a high-quality contest.

Saracens now turn their attention to PREM Rugby, with a trip to Harlequins at The Stoop on Sunday 25th October offering the next chance to put things right.

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