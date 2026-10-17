MATCH REPORT | SARACENS WOMEN 46 - 19 EXETER CHIEFS (CUP R5)

Saracens book home semi-final spot with statement win over Exeter Chiefs

Saracens Women secured a home semi-final in the PWR Jaecoo Next Gen Cup with a commanding round five victory over Exeter Chiefs at StoneX Stadium, in a game that also saw Akina Gondwe make her long-awaited return from injury and Beth Wilcocks earn her debut for the club.

Saracens were quickest out of the blocks, Tori Sellors opening the scoring with a try of her own to get the hosts up and running. Exeter responded immediately, countering to edge themselves ahead, but Saracens were not behind for long. Morgan Freeman followed the Exeter try with one of her own, putting the Original Club of North London back in front.

The home defence then came to the fore, with Charlotte Wright-Haley shutting down an Exeter strike before it could develop. Saracens continued to pile on the pressure, and off the back of a brilliant lead from Jemma Jo-Linkins, Jodie Verghese was on hand to finish and extend the home side's advantage.

Exeter hit back again in the corner to keep themselves in touch, but Saracens went into the break well ahead on the scoreboard.

The second half picked up right where the first left off. Poppy Cleall made an instant impact off the bench, scoring within moments of coming on, before being shown a yellow card soon after. Even a player down, Saracens' defence held firm, snuffing out an Exeter attack down the inside right, though the visitors did find their way over in the corner shortly after.

Saracens' defensive effort was relentless throughout, with Joia Bennett producing a stunning cover tackle to haul down an Exeter runner from behind, and Emma Hardy and Sellors continuing to lead the line in defence.

Ruby Ross was shown a yellow card midway through the half, but Saracens barely paused for breath, Wright-Haley crossing again moments later to stretch the lead by another seven points.

The StoneX crowd then rose to its feet as Akina Gondwe, back on the pitch for the first time since injury, got herself on the scoresheet, and did so again just minutes later with a second try, underlining exactly what Saracens have missed in her absence.

With five minutes to play, the result, and the home semi-final, was secured, and there was still time for one more score, Lucy Moss touching down in the final minute to complete the scoring.

The game finished 46-19 to Saracens, who will now host their semi-final at StoneX Stadium. Jodie Verghese was named player of the match for her performance.

Don't miss your chance to see the Women in Black at the Jaecoo PWR Next Gen Cup Semi finals in a coupleof weeks back here at StoneX.