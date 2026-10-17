MATCH REPORT | SARACENS WOMEN 46 - 19 EXETER CHIEFS (CUP R5)

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners

MATCH REPORT | SARACENS WOMEN 46 - 19 EXETER CHIEFS (CUP R5)

17.10.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women v Exeter Chiefs Women
Saracens Women v Exeter Chiefs Women

Saracens book home semi-final spot with statement win over Exeter Chiefs

Saracens Women secured a home semi-final in the PWR Jaecoo Next Gen Cup with a commanding round five victory over Exeter Chiefs at StoneX Stadium, in a game that also saw Akina Gondwe make her long-awaited return from injury and Beth Wilcocks earn her debut for the club.

Saracens were quickest out of the blocks, Tori Sellors opening the scoring with a try of her own to get the hosts up and running. Exeter responded immediately, countering to edge themselves ahead, but Saracens were not behind for long. Morgan Freeman followed the Exeter try with one of her own, putting the Original Club of North London back in front.

The home defence then came to the fore, with Charlotte Wright-Haley shutting down an Exeter strike before it could develop. Saracens continued to pile on the pressure, and off the back of a brilliant lead from Jemma Jo-Linkins, Jodie Verghese was on hand to finish and extend the home side's advantage.

Exeter hit back again in the corner to keep themselves in touch, but Saracens went into the break well ahead on the scoreboard.

The second half picked up right where the first left off. Poppy Cleall made an instant impact off the bench, scoring within moments of coming on, before being shown a yellow card soon after. Even a player down, Saracens' defence held firm, snuffing out an Exeter attack down the inside right, though the visitors did find their way over in the corner shortly after.

Saracens' defensive effort was relentless throughout, with Joia Bennett producing a stunning cover tackle to haul down an Exeter runner from behind, and Emma Hardy and Sellors continuing to lead the line in defence.

Ruby Ross was shown a yellow card midway through the half, but Saracens barely paused for breath, Wright-Haley crossing again moments later to stretch the lead by another seven points.

The StoneX crowd then rose to its feet as Akina Gondwe, back on the pitch for the first time since injury, got herself on the scoresheet, and did so again just minutes later with a second try, underlining exactly what Saracens have missed in her absence.

With five minutes to play, the result, and the home semi-final, was secured, and there was still time for one more score, Lucy Moss touching down in the final minute to complete the scoring.

The game finished 46-19 to Saracens, who will now host their semi-final at StoneX Stadium. Jodie Verghese was named player of the match for her performance.

Don't miss your chance to see the Women in Black at the Jaecoo PWR Next Gen Cup Semi finals in a coupleof weeks back here at StoneX.

News

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Saracens Women v Exeter Chiefs Women
17.10.26

MATCH REPORT | SARACENS WOMEN 46 - 19 EXETER CHIEFS (CUP R5)

Saracens book home semi-final spot with statement win over Exeter Chiefs Saracens Women secured a home semi-final in the PWR Jaecoo Next Gen Cup with a commanding round five victory over Exeter Chiefs at StoneX Stadium, in a game that also saw Akina Gondwe make her long-awaited return from injury and Beth Wilcocks earn her […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
HEADER TEAM NEWS
16.10.26

TEAM NEWS | Connacht Rugby vs. Saracens Men (EPCR R1)

Owen Farrell returns at fly-half as Saracens prepare for their Investec Champions Cup opener against Connacht on Saturday. Saracens Men begin their Investec Champions Cup campaign on Saturday afternoon as they travel to Ireland to face Connacht at Dexcom Stadium (17:30 KO). Farrell starts in the number 10 shirt, partnering Tomos Williams at scrum-half, while […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Leicester Tigers Women v Saracens Women
16.10.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Exeter Chiefs (CUP R5)

Wilcock set for debut as Saracens host Exeter Chiefs Alex Austerberry has named his matchday 23 for Saturday's clash with Exeter Chiefs, with Beth Wilcock set to make her Saracens Women debut this weekend. The Original Club of North London return to StoneX Stadium for the final round of the JAECOO PWR Next Gen Cup […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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