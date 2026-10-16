TEAM NEWS | Connacht Rugby vs. Saracens Men (EPCR R1)

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners

TEAM NEWS | Connacht Rugby vs. Saracens Men (EPCR R1)

16.10.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
HEADER TEAM NEWS
Saracens v Bristol Bears

Owen Farrell returns at fly-half as Saracens prepare for their Investec Champions Cup opener against Connacht on Saturday.

Saracens Men begin their Investec Champions Cup campaign on Saturday afternoon as they travel to Ireland to face Connacht at Dexcom Stadium (17:30 KO).

Farrell starts in the number 10 shirt, partnering Tomos Williams at scrum-half, while Fergus Burke provides cover from the replacements.

There are several changes to the starting XV from last weekend’s meeting with Bristol Bears, with Eroni Mawi and Marcus Street coming into the front row alongside returning Jamie George.

Jamie George said: “We have a lot of good history in this competition. Some of my best memories in rugby have been in and around this competition.”

Olamide Sodeke retains his place in the second row, partnering Hugh Tizard, while captain Maro Itoje is in the back row alongside Toby Knight and Ben Earl to complete the pack. In the half-backs, Williams joins Farrell in the starting line-up, bringing their experience and quality to the European challenge.

Rotimi Segun starts on the wing, with Sione Va’enuku and Nick Tompkins forming the midfield partnership. Noah Caluori continues on the wing, while Elliot Daly starts at full-back.

Saracens will be looking to make a strong start to their European campaign against a Connacht side playing on home soil.

SARACENS TEAM TO FACE CONNACHT RUGBY

  1. Eroni Mawi
  2. Jamie George
  3. Marcus Street
  4. Olamide Sodeke
  5. Hugh Tizard
  6. Maro Itoje (C)
  7. Toby Knight
  8. Ben Earl
  9. Tomos Williams
  10. Owen Farrell
  11. Rotimi Segun
  12. Sione Va’enuku
  13. Nick Tompkins
  14. Noah Caluori
  15. Elliot Daly

REPLACEMENTS

  1. Eoghan Clarke
  2. Phil Brantingham
  3. Corné Weilbach
  4. Nick Isiekwe
  5. Nathan Michelow
  6. Alfie Barbeary
  7. Tom James
  8. Fergus Burke

News

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HEADER TEAM NEWS
16.10.26

TEAM NEWS | Connacht Rugby vs. Saracens Men (EPCR R1)

Owen Farrell returns at fly-half as Saracens prepare for their Investec Champions Cup opener against Connacht on Saturday. Saracens Men begin their Investec Champions Cup campaign on Saturday afternoon as they travel to Ireland to face Connacht at Dexcom Stadium (17:30 KO). Farrell starts in the number 10 shirt, partnering Tomos Williams at scrum-half, while […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Leicester Tigers Women v Saracens Women
16.10.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Exeter Chiefs (CUP R5)

Wilcock set for debut as Saracens host Exeter Chiefs Alex Austerberry has named his matchday 23 for Saturday's clash with Exeter Chiefs, with Beth Wilcock set to make her Saracens Women debut this weekend. The Original Club of North London return to StoneX Stadium for the final round of the JAECOO PWR Next Gen Cup […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women v Ealing Trailfinders Women
13.10.26

PWR PLAYER OF THE YEAR RE-SIGNS TO SARACENS

SARACENS ARE DELIGHTED TO ANNOUNCE THAT CANADIAN INTERNATIONAL OLIVIA APPS HAS RE-SIGNED WITH THE CLUB FOR THE 2026/27 SEASON. Apps' journey to Saracens started at pace. After starring for Canada at the Women's Rugby World Cup, Apps featured in all seven of Canada's matchday squads, including the World Cup final. A decorated performer across both […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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