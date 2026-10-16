TEAM NEWS | Connacht Rugby vs. Saracens Men (EPCR R1)

Owen Farrell returns at fly-half as Saracens prepare for their Investec Champions Cup opener against Connacht on Saturday.

Saracens Men begin their Investec Champions Cup campaign on Saturday afternoon as they travel to Ireland to face Connacht at Dexcom Stadium (17:30 KO).

Farrell starts in the number 10 shirt, partnering Tomos Williams at scrum-half, while Fergus Burke provides cover from the replacements.

There are several changes to the starting XV from last weekend’s meeting with Bristol Bears, with Eroni Mawi and Marcus Street coming into the front row alongside returning Jamie George.

Jamie George said: “We have a lot of good history in this competition. Some of my best memories in rugby have been in and around this competition.”

Olamide Sodeke retains his place in the second row, partnering Hugh Tizard, while captain Maro Itoje is in the back row alongside Toby Knight and Ben Earl to complete the pack. In the half-backs, Williams joins Farrell in the starting line-up, bringing their experience and quality to the European challenge.

Rotimi Segun starts on the wing, with Sione Va’enuku and Nick Tompkins forming the midfield partnership. Noah Caluori continues on the wing, while Elliot Daly starts at full-back.

Saracens will be looking to make a strong start to their European campaign against a Connacht side playing on home soil.

SARACENS TEAM TO FACE CONNACHT RUGBY

Eroni Mawi Jamie George Marcus Street Olamide Sodeke Hugh Tizard Maro Itoje (C) Toby Knight Ben Earl Tomos Williams Owen Farrell Rotimi Segun Sione Va’enuku Nick Tompkins Noah Caluori Elliot Daly

REPLACEMENTS