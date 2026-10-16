TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Exeter Chiefs (CUP R5)

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Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Exeter Chiefs (CUP R5)

16.10.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Leicester Tigers Women v Saracens Women
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Wilcock set for debut as Saracens host Exeter Chiefs

Alex Austerberry has named his matchday 23 for Saturday's clash with Exeter Chiefs, with Beth Wilcock set to make her Saracens Women debut this weekend.

The Original Club of North London return to StoneX Stadium for the final round of the JAECOO PWR Next Gen Cup group stage before the semi-finals, looking to finish the group stage in style in front of the home crowd.

Up front, Ruby Ross moves into the starting XV at tighthead prop, packing down alongside Chloe Flanagan at loosehead prop and Morgan Freeman at hooker. They are joined by captain Louise McMillan and Jodie Verghese in the engine room.

In the back row, Joia Bennett, Charlotte Wright-Haley and Lucy Lawford-Wilby complete the pack.

In the halves, Tori Sellors and vice-captain Amelia MacDougall link up again, with Sophie Bridger and Emma Hardy in the centres.

In the back three, Sydney Gregson and Ellie Boatman are on the wings, with Lotte Sharp at full-back, completing the starting XV for the afternoon.

There is good news on the bench, with Akina Gondwe named at number 17 for her first game back from injury, and Beth Wilcock set to make her Saracens debut in the number 22 shirt.

Daisy Fitzgerald, Kayleigh McHugh, Jemima Moss, Poppy Cleall, Alix Ahad and Jemma-Jo Linkins complete the matchday 23.

Beth commented on her hopes for playing for the first time at StoneX Stadium:

"I am super excited to make my debut for Saracens in front of a home crowd! The girls and staff have been so welcoming and supportive, which has made settling in easy. I've always loved playing at StoneX Stadium, so to now be able to call it home makes it even more exciting!"

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Saracens Women team to face Exeter Chiefs:

  1. Chloe Flanagan
  2. Morgan Freeman
  3. Ruby Ross
  4. Louise McMillan (C)
  5. Jodie Verghese
  6. Joia Bennett
  7. Charlotte Wright-Haley
  8. Lucy Lawford-Wilby
  9. Tori Sellors
  10. Amelia MacDougall (VC)
  11. Sydney Gregson
  12. Sophie Bridger
  13. Emma Hardy
  14. Ellie Boatman
  15. Lotte Sharp

Replacements
16. Daisy Fitzgerald
17. Akina Gondwe
18. Kaylee McHugh
19. Jemima Moss
20. Poppy Cleall
21. Alix Ahad
22. Beth Wilcock (debut)
23. Jemma-Jo Linkins

News

See all news
Leicester Tigers Women v Saracens Women
16.10.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Exeter Chiefs (CUP R5)

Wilcock set for debut as Saracens host Exeter Chiefs Alex Austerberry has named his matchday 23 for Saturday's clash with Exeter Chiefs, with Beth Wilcock set to make her Saracens Women debut this weekend. The Original Club of North London return to StoneX Stadium for the final round of the JAECOO PWR Next Gen Cup […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women v Ealing Trailfinders Women
13.10.26

PWR PLAYER OF THE YEAR RE-SIGNS TO SARACENS

SARACENS ARE DELIGHTED TO ANNOUNCE THAT CANADIAN INTERNATIONAL OLIVIA APPS HAS RE-SIGNED WITH THE CLUB FOR THE 2026/27 SEASON. Apps' journey to Saracens started at pace. After starring for Canada at the Women's Rugby World Cup, Apps featured in all seven of Canada's matchday squads, including the World Cup final. A decorated performer across both […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
12.10.26

Club Statement

Club Statement Saracens can confirm that Totoa Auvaa, a member of the Senior Men’s Academy, has left the club with immediate effect.  Following an incident this weekend, the club has determined that his conduct falls short of the standards expected of everyone who represents Saracens, both on and off the pitch.  We take our responsibilities […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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