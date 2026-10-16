TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Exeter Chiefs (CUP R5)

Wilcock set for debut as Saracens host Exeter Chiefs

Alex Austerberry has named his matchday 23 for Saturday's clash with Exeter Chiefs, with Beth Wilcock set to make her Saracens Women debut this weekend.

The Original Club of North London return to StoneX Stadium for the final round of the JAECOO PWR Next Gen Cup group stage before the semi-finals, looking to finish the group stage in style in front of the home crowd.

Up front, Ruby Ross moves into the starting XV at tighthead prop, packing down alongside Chloe Flanagan at loosehead prop and Morgan Freeman at hooker. They are joined by captain Louise McMillan and Jodie Verghese in the engine room.

In the back row, Joia Bennett, Charlotte Wright-Haley and Lucy Lawford-Wilby complete the pack.

In the halves, Tori Sellors and vice-captain Amelia MacDougall link up again, with Sophie Bridger and Emma Hardy in the centres.

In the back three, Sydney Gregson and Ellie Boatman are on the wings, with Lotte Sharp at full-back, completing the starting XV for the afternoon.

There is good news on the bench, with Akina Gondwe named at number 17 for her first game back from injury, and Beth Wilcock set to make her Saracens debut in the number 22 shirt.

Daisy Fitzgerald, Kayleigh McHugh, Jemima Moss, Poppy Cleall, Alix Ahad and Jemma-Jo Linkins complete the matchday 23.

Beth commented on her hopes for playing for the first time at StoneX Stadium:

"I am super excited to make my debut for Saracens in front of a home crowd! The girls and staff have been so welcoming and supportive, which has made settling in easy. I've always loved playing at StoneX Stadium, so to now be able to call it home makes it even more exciting!"

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Saracens Women team to face Exeter Chiefs:

Chloe Flanagan Morgan Freeman Ruby Ross Louise McMillan (C) Jodie Verghese Joia Bennett Charlotte Wright-Haley Lucy Lawford-Wilby Tori Sellors Amelia MacDougall (VC) Sydney Gregson Sophie Bridger Emma Hardy Ellie Boatman Lotte Sharp

Replacements

16. Daisy Fitzgerald

17. Akina Gondwe

18. Kaylee McHugh

19. Jemima Moss

20. Poppy Cleall

21. Alix Ahad

22. Beth Wilcock (debut)

23. Jemma-Jo Linkins