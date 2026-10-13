PWR PLAYER OF THE YEAR RE-SIGNS TO SARACENS

SARACENS ARE DELIGHTED TO ANNOUNCE THAT CANADIAN INTERNATIONAL OLIVIA APPS HAS RE-SIGNED WITH THE CLUB FOR THE 2026/27 SEASON.

Apps' journey to Saracens started at pace. After starring for Canada at the Women's Rugby World Cup, Apps featured in all seven of Canada's matchday squads, including the World Cup final. A decorated performer across both codes of the game, Apps also captained Canada's sevens side to a silver medal at the Paris Olympics.

Arriving fresh from starring for Canada at the Women's Rugby World Cup, Apps quickly established herself as first-choice scrum-half, with her dynamism and game management becoming central to the way the team played. That form was recognised in the biggest possible way as she was crowned PWR Player of the Season, starting at scrum-half during a run that saw Saracens push to the very top of the competition.

Retaining a player of Apps' calibre is a significant statement of intent as Saracens look to build on their previous campaign, defend their title and reclaim the silverware.

Apps commented on her aspirations for the 2026/27 season in North London:

"I am super excited to be re-signing with Saracens. I loved my time there this past season. The group is so much fun, and I am definitely looking forward to hopefully having another good performance as a team!"

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry knew from the outset the calibre of player Saracens had brought in:

"I am delighted that Olivia has committed her future to Saracens. Olivia had an exceptional first season with the club, having a great impact on and off the field. Her ambition to play really ignites the team, and her energy and work rate provide constant threats.

It is truly exciting to see how Liv’s game will grow and adapt as she continues to develop within the XVs setting. Being PWR Player of the Year in your first season is a true measure of the quality Liv possesses. The exciting part is that there is so much more potential to unlock.

Liv’s influence away from the field and her ability to care for and lead others are also key factors in the success of the group. Liv is truly unique, and it feels like this partnership was meant to be. It is exciting to see where both Liv and our own game can go, and it illustrates the collective ambition of everyone involved."