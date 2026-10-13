PWR PLAYER OF THE YEAR RE-SIGNS TO SARACENS

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners

PWR PLAYER OF THE YEAR RE-SIGNS TO SARACENS

13.10.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women v Ealing Trailfinders Women
Saracens v Exeter Chiefs

SARACENS ARE DELIGHTED TO ANNOUNCE THAT CANADIAN INTERNATIONAL OLIVIA APPS HAS RE-SIGNED WITH THE CLUB FOR THE 2026/27 SEASON.

Apps' journey to Saracens started at pace. After starring for Canada at the Women's Rugby World Cup, Apps featured in all seven of Canada's matchday squads, including the World Cup final. A decorated performer across both codes of the game, Apps also captained Canada's sevens side to a silver medal at the Paris Olympics.

Arriving fresh from starring for Canada at the Women's Rugby World Cup, Apps quickly established herself as first-choice scrum-half, with her dynamism and game management becoming central to the way the team played. That form was recognised in the biggest possible way as she was crowned PWR Player of the Season, starting at scrum-half during a run that saw Saracens push to the very top of the competition.

Retaining a player of Apps' calibre is a significant statement of intent as Saracens look to build on their previous campaign, defend their title and reclaim the silverware.

Apps commented on her aspirations for the 2026/27 season in North London:

"I am super excited to be re-signing with Saracens. I loved my time there this past season. The group is so much fun, and I am definitely looking forward to hopefully having another good performance as a team!"

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry knew from the outset the calibre of player Saracens had brought in:

"I am delighted that Olivia has committed her future to Saracens. Olivia had an exceptional first season with the club, having a great impact on and off the field. Her ambition to play really ignites the team, and her energy and work rate provide constant threats.

It is truly exciting to see how Liv’s game will grow and adapt as she continues to develop within the XVs setting. Being PWR Player of the Year in your first season is a true measure of the quality Liv possesses. The exciting part is that there is so much more potential to unlock.

Liv’s influence away from the field and her ability to care for and lead others are also key factors in the success of the group. Liv is truly unique, and it feels like this partnership was meant to be. It is exciting to see where both Liv and our own game can go, and it illustrates the collective ambition of everyone involved."

News

See all news
Saracens Women v Ealing Trailfinders Women
13.10.26

PWR PLAYER OF THE YEAR RE-SIGNS TO SARACENS

SARACENS ARE DELIGHTED TO ANNOUNCE THAT CANADIAN INTERNATIONAL OLIVIA APPS HAS RE-SIGNED WITH THE CLUB FOR THE 2026/27 SEASON. Apps' journey to Saracens started at pace. After starring for Canada at the Women's Rugby World Cup, Apps featured in all seven of Canada's matchday squads, including the World Cup final. A decorated performer across both […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
12.10.26

Club Statement

Club Statement Saracens can confirm that Totoa Auvaa, a member of the Senior Men’s Academy, has left the club with immediate effect.  Following an incident this weekend, the club has determined that his conduct falls short of the standards expected of everyone who represents Saracens, both on and off the pitch.  We take our responsibilities […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
12.10.26

Club Statement

Club Statement Saracens is aware of an incident involving a member of the Men’s Senior Academy in St Albans on the evening of Saturday 10 October. The player involved has been stood down from all club duties with immediate effect while the club carries out a thorough internal investigation to establish the facts. Saracens expects […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

See all partners
OFFICIAL PARTNERS
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton